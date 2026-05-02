India vs France in Thomas Cup semifinal LIVE: Score, Updates, News and Commentary

Open Extended Reactions

India take on France in what promises to be a cracking semifinal in the 2026 Thomas Cup and ESPN's live blog will take you through all the build-up and the actual tie itself (if it goes the distance, we'll be around for all five matches!)

The live blog will appear below this short preview:

India have surged through their Thomas Cup campaign to make the semifinals for the second time in three editions (India, of course, won in 2022). It's a golden period in Indian badminton with respect to this prestigious old tournament and they'll be keen to make the most of it and take another shot at the crown. With Lakshya Sen in superb form (and more importantly an obstinate mood), leading the way, young Ayush Shetty flying high, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty showing glimpses of their old form, veterans Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy beating mind and body and opponent, and the untested pair of MR Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan punching above their weight this is an exciting team.

Standing in their way, though, are one of the form teams of the tournament. Led by world no. 4 Christo Popov, his older brother Toma Popov (WR 17) and Alex Lanier (WR 10) with the Popovs partnering together as their #1 doubles pair (WR 21) with Eloi Adam and Leo Rossi as their #2 pair... they've combined to create French sporting history. A first Thomas Cup medal is confirmed, but they'll be desperate to make it silver or gold in the first try.

India will know better than to underestimate France (and vice-versa), and it should make for a fascinating contest. Meanwhile, in the other Thomas Cup final of the day, hosts Denmark take on the might of defending champions China who have form and history and everything else going in their favour right now.