Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in BWF Thailand Open Final: Live scores, updates, commentary, result

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Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face Indonesia's Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin in the men's doubles final of the BWF Thailand Open 2026, and you can follow all the action live here on ESPN.

This is the first final that Satwik and Chirag have made since the China Masters in September 2025, so it's a much-needed shot in the arm for their form. They haven't won a BWF Tour title for two years, with the last one also coming at the Thailand Open Super 500, back in 2024. Bangkok has been a happy hunting ground for them, including during the historic Thomas Cup campaign in 2022, where Satwik and Chirag played a starring role in India's maiden triumph.

This week so far has been a bit of a mixed bag for Satwik and Chirag, but they have shown why they are top seeds. They've been backed into corners, but have managed to come out with solutions to the problems they've found themselves in. In the first round, they dropped a game against Indonesia's Muh Putra Erwiansyah and Bagas Maulana, but then sailed through the final game.

They were then clinical in the next two rounds, before facing a stern test in the semifinals against Malaysia's Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin. They lost their opening game 19-21, but then came back superbly and showed a lot of grit to tie the match up by winning the second game 22-20, before winning 21-16 in the third game.

If Satwik and Chirag do win this final, it will be a first BWF tour title for any Indian since Devika Sihag won the Thailand Masters in early February this year.