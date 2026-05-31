Satwik-Chirag find their way back on top of podium after two rough years

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Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ended their two-year title drought at the Singapore Open Super 750; and this trophy may just be one of the most vital victories of their storied career so far. Not only because it's a big and long-awaited title, but because of the journey to get there - back on the top of a podium.

Consider this: Satwik-Chirag had not won a BWF title in over two years, which have been plagued by injuries for both. Just two weeks back, they had lost the Thailand Open final in straight games. This week, they had been dragged into unexpected three-game battles from the first round, including against an American pair and a very young Malaysian pair.

In other words, the world number four pair didn't exactly look like world beaters, not even in the final against world number three pair Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri. But what began a scratchy affair, ended with Satwik-Chirag - literally and figuratively - straightening up and growing into their own to win 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 in a 73-minute marathon.

The way they regrouped and changed their approach mid-match, on-court was commendable. They lost the first game in a flurry of flat exchanges and low shuttles with a slew of unforced errors, as neither pair were able to control the pace of play.

The second saw the Indians build a good lead, only for errors to reduce it a number of times. But the winds of change were there, the duo were attacking more, making the shuttle gain height, pushing the corners and taking chances. Attacking badminton is their original weapon - the Satwik smash, Chirag at the frontcourt, and both weaving around each other and switching roles when needed.

They forced the decider, and had finally found some rhythm. They were on the offense now, getting the big leads and putting pressure on the Indonesians. Their skill and fluency in the quick points were good enough for the odd net error and inadvertent service faults and delay warnings to be discounted in the long run. Soon there were five match points, and then came the celebration that has not been seen in a while - Satwik carrying Chirag and their dance moves.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Photo by How Foo Yeen/Getty Images

They had weathered the storm; the long drought had ended.

This title run, though, was founded not just on the excellent recalibration in the final, but a sensational semifinal performance. A semifinal where the Indians were every inch the world beaters they are capable of being.

They put in an absolutely remarkable to stun the top-ranked pair of Seo Seungjae and Kim Wonho 21-19, 21-18, ending their 34-match winning streak with virtual ease. The Indians had never taken a game of them in three matches before this, and here they were winning in straight games with a near-flawless show of quickfire badminton.

The top seeds did look a bit off-colour, but the Satwik-Chirag pounced on any gap they got, cutting through the storied South Korean defence and using their dual fire-and-ice court craft was a moment to behold. The belief they showed against a pair that has barely lost since they rejoined forces and the confidence they had on their ability was a throwback to the peak Satwik-Chirag - the former world number ones, the Asian Games champions.

The leading badminton nations have depth. Multiple pairs in the top 20 and world-class sparring partners every day. India has one. Yet Satwik and Chirag keep conquering the biggest stages. That's what makes this Singapore Open title so sweet In a league of their own ���� - PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) May 31, 2026

As HS Prannoy said, they are on a league of their own, for doing things that no Indian men's doubles pair has done before and for doing it without any depth or sparring partners back home. In the context of being pioneers in men's doubles in Indian badminton, a first Singapore Open 750 title is bigger than just the title. Given the rough road of the last two years - injury setbacks, Olympic quarterfinal heartbreak, Satwik losing his father, both losing a bunch of finals - that they are back on top is a great sign. More so in a year with a home World Championship and their Asian Games title defence.

This was a title won by following the process, constantly fighting back, recovering from disappointment and injuries and three games - all the hallmarks of a great athlete.