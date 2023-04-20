University of Santo Tomas has been left behind.

A loud and proud program -- the second winningest in UAAP men's basketball -- has just 21 wins in 84 games over the past six seasons. Aldin Ayo's run to the finals in Season 82 was the last time the Tigers growled.

UST is hoping its fortunes have turned. With the entry of backers who have won three titles in a row as well as the return of a coach who led them to their most recent golden era, UST is adamant lady luck smiles upon it once more.

"Unang-una, yung winning mentality, pinapasok ko palagi. Yung kultura, binabago ko, so 'pag pumasok sa kanila yun, mag-iiba 'tong team na 'to," said head coach Pido Jarencio. "For me, right now, nag-iiba na nga e. We have many more months to go before UAAP, pero kahit papaano, nasa 55% na rin tayo."

Jarencio coached his alma mater from 2006 to 2013 and led them to one title and three total finals berths before leading NorthPort Batang Pier in the PBA.

Now, he's back, and coming back with him are his famous "Three P's." That's "Puso. Pride. Palaban." for all you new kids on the block.

"Yung 'Puso. Pride. Palaban.' Is all about commitment," he said. "Yan ang identity ko ever since. At the same time, nagiging identity na rin ng team ko."

Under Jinino Manansala, they were a run-and-gun team that looked like a pale imitation of Ayo's squads of old, while under Bal David, they became the Nic Cabañero show. The result? A squad lost in the shuffle. A school gone from the minds of blue-chip recruits.

Along with Jarencio come Waiyip Chong, Eric Ang, and Bonnie Tan -- the three pillars behind Colegio de San Juan de Letran's three-peat in the NCAA.

Interestingly, Tan & Co. took over the Knights after Ayo's championship and Jeff Napa's two seasons. Now, they take over the Growling Tigers after Ayo's runner-up finish and a season apiece under Manansala and David.

The parallels end there, though.

In Letran, Napa had built up a giant just waiting to be awakened. Then the alarm clock that was Tan as tactician buzzed. No more snoozing. Time for the Knights to get up to an ongoing three-years-and-counting rampage through the NCAA.

The same can't be said for UST, which isn't far removed from an exodus of top talents such as Rhenz Abando, CJ Cansino, and former league MVP Soulemane Chabi Yo. In the years following, Cabañero, himself an under-the-radar talent who was a reserve in San Beda High School before blossoming in gold-and-black, was the best they got.

The field on España Avenue, once brimming with talent, is now barren. But in that space, opportunity lurks. Chong, Ang, Tan, and Jarencio are already hard at work for harvest season.

In fact, they've already witnessed their labor bearing fruit. One-time No. 1-ranked high school player, according to the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC), Rhayyan Amsali and San Sebastian College-Recoletos raw big James Una transferred. Arellano University high-flyer SJ Moore (NBTC No. 15), UST High School workhorse Mark Llemit (NBTC No. 19), and Fil-Canadian guard Gab Obusan committed to the program.

All of them will reinforce a roster still led by a more determined Cabañero.

"Nic will be a more better (sic) player this season," stated Jarencio. "For sure, this year will be a different story kasi marami nang tutulong kay Nic. Magiging mas madali na ang trabaho ni Nic, 'di na niya kailangang pwersahin lahat."

It remains to be seen if this group can turn UST around.

For one, winning the UAAP is a tall task. Just look at last season's University of the Philippines that had MVP Malick Diouf, Carl Tamayo, Zavier Lucero, and JD Cagulangan only to fall short in the finals against Ateneo de Manila University that had lost SJ Belangel, Gian Mamuyac, and Tyler Tio.

For another, Alfrancis Chua -- the San Miguel Corporation sports head honcho -- has yet to formalize his backing like he did with Letran's special assistant to the rector for sports development.

"Yung support ng San Miguel, wala pa naman dito, pero yung wisdom ni coach Al, nandito na. Nagkakausap kami. Binibigyan niya kami ng advice," explained Jarencio. "Yung presence niya, nandito na rin naman, which is malaking bagay na para sa akin."

For now, the pieces are in place for a UST renaissance. Cabañero is the leader. Jarencio's "Puso. Pride. Palaban." is the mantra. Talented recruits and transferees are considering the Growling Tigers again. It's a new (good old) day for the black-and-gold.