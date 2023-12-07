What we learned at the end of UAAP Season 86

Open Extended Reactions

Well, that's it! The UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament is over and done with, and after the dust settled, De La Salle University was the last team standing.

Battling back from a humiliating 30-point loss in Game 1 of the Finals, the Green Archers flexed their muscles in the following two contests to seize their school's first title since 2016. In front of a jam-packed crowd of 25,192 inside the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, coach Topex Robinson notched his first major title while Kevin Quiambao and Evan Nelle won their first UAAP seniors championships.

The University of the Philippines came away with the silver instead of gold after falling short in Game 3 for the second straight season. Adieu go Malick Diouf and CJ Cansino, but the future remains bright in Diliman.

Zooming out from the season over the last three months reveals a lot of unearthed nuggets. Let's go through the shiniest ones.

Talents wins championships -- DUH!

Ben Mbala. Thirdy Ravena. Carl Tamayo. Ange Kouame. Quiambao. What do they have in common?

They were singular talents who led their teams to titles. After Mbala won for La Salle, Ravena and Kouame for Ateneo de Manila University, and Tamayo for UP, they moved forward as imports in international leagues. It's not farfetched that Quiambao will follow suit.

With talents like those, titles become the expectation. What made them all much more special, however, is that they lived up to the billing and made it happen.

For Quiambao, it was all about powering through his forgettable Game 1 (11 points, six rebounds, three assists) to turn in back-to-back terrific, two-way performances to deliver the goods for the Green Archers. At the end of it all, he was season MVP, Finals MVP and champion.

The statistic that unites the last champion coaches

UAAP statistician Pong Ducanes cheekily pointed out that the last six championships were won by coaches with no more than an inch of hair. He meant Ateneo's Tab Baldwin and UP's Goldwin Monteverde who have their heads shaved, as well as La Salle's Robinson who sports a crew cut.

Of course, that was just all in good fun. Aside from the hair -- or lack thereof -- however, the fact of the matter is that all these champion coaches adamantly installed a system and had their players buy in. Baldwin's egalitarian next man up. Monteverde's depth and discipline at both ends. Robinson's total unleashing of Quiambao.

And because of that, all champion teams since 2017 are easily identifiable. There was the Blue Eagles team that kept fielding all kinds of ready and raring contributors. There were the Fighting Maroons that enjoyed the luxury of Tamayo, yes, but also put talents such as Diouf, JD Cagulangan, and Zavier Lucero in the right positions at the right time to make an impact.

And now, there's the Green Archers; led by Quiambao who is flanked by Nelle, Mike Phillips, and Mark Nonoy. And all of them went all-out to gift their coach the one thing that has long eluded him.

Who's the top foreign student athlete?

With Diouf's graduation, the recognition of best foreign student athlete (FSA) is up for grabs. From 2016 to 2022, FSAs Mbala, Bright Akhuetie, Soulemane Chabi Yo, Kouame, and Diouf passed the MVP trophy among them while 2023 saw the league's first local top individual player in Quiambao.

UE's Precious Momowei would've won Rookie of the year if not for the one-game suspension that disqualified him from individual awards UAAP Media Bureau

Make no mistake, young yet promising players from abroad still abound. Take University of the East's Precious Momowei or National University's Omar John, for example, but none stand out in the way those MVP FSAs before them did. Mbala's arrival brought along championship expectations and fulfillment for La Salle. Kouame's entry was the game-changer in Ateneo's dynasty. UP leaned on Diouf during its three straight Finals appearances. Even Chabi Yo carried woebegone University of Santo Tomas to the championship round in his first and only season.

Can Momowei or John do so as well next year? Or will a new FSA emerge as the league's newest irresistible force AND immovable object?

UP's back-to-back bitter year-enders

UP's Season 86 wrapped up much in the same way their Season 85 did: In a final frame of a winner-take-all Game 3.

Just like last season, though, the Fighting Maroons won't be wasting time licking their wounds. Instead, Monteverde will most get themselves back to work. They were determined after Season 85? Well, they're much more determined now after Season 86.

Despite their second straight heartbreak, State U will still boast of the same championship core, save for Diouf and CJ Cansino. Both are big losses, of course, but the maroon-and-green have long had a succession plan in place: Harold Alarcon the top candidate to soak up more minutes in Cansino's stead and Dikachi Udodo being the first in line to replace Diouf.

And the rest of the roster? Well, nine of them are first- or second-year players who got valuable postseason experience.

Coaching continuity and consistency

For the first time in a long time, it looks like there will be no coaching changes league-wide. Two-win Pido Jarencio is now past UST's growing pains. Denok Miranda (Far Eastern University) and Jack Santiago (UE) proved their competitiveness, while Nash Racela guided Jerom Lastimosa-less Adamson University to the doorstep of the Final Four. Of course, Robinson, Monteverde, and dogged Jeff Napa of NU aren't going away.

Ateneo's Baldwin -- he of the four championships -- is actually the name most frequently connected to program upheaval, but he still has one year left in his contract. As of now, he's been saying he'll be back for another go-round with the Blue Eagles.

All in all, this is good for the league. All these coaches have put their competence on full display throughout a tournament that was the most intense it has been in a while. And this is good for the players as well, as they won't have to go through an adjustment period and can build on whatever momentum they've got going.