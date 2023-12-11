Open Extended Reactions

Topex Robinson is living the dream in his first season at De La Salle University.

After a 3-3 start to UAAP Season 86, he and the Green Archers won 11 of their next 12 games -- the last of which being the title-clincher.

The Taft-based team is king once more for the first time since Ben Mbala and Jeron Teng joined forces in 2016. Robinson is a champion for the first time in a major league.

Robinson couldn't win a title with Calvin Abueva in San Sebastian College-Recoletos nor with CJ Perez in Lyceum of the Philippines University in the NCAA. The PBA wasn't too kind to him, either, as he fell short with Abueva, Jason Perkins, and Matthew Wright as coach of Phoenix Super LPG.

As it turns out, though, all he needed was a generational talent who stuffed the stat sheet with 16.7-point, 10.9-rebound, 6.0-assist, and 1.9-steal averages. All he needed was Kevin Quiambao.

The dream became reality because of the season and Finals MVP who, in Robinson's repeated words, is a dream to coach.

"Kevin is a coach's dream," Robinson said again and again. "Ang picture ko kasi ng magaling na team is having a Johnny Abarrientos, an LA Tenorio. Nothing against big men, pero yun yung nasa isip ko kasi I'm a point guard.

"Pero eto, may work ethic, may commitment, may IQ when and how to push the pace. It just came in a 6-foot-7 package. All of a sudden, he totally changed my dream guy as a player. He didn't only change it, but added more."

Before this breakthrough, however, even the thought of coaching Quiambao was just a dream for Robinson.

Robinson was the head coach of the Pirates from 2015 to 2019. In 2015, long before he was a modern big making waves and making a name for himself, Quiambao was a raw project whose only believer just so happened to be the shot-caller for the Jr. Pirates.

Coach LA Mumar long saw something in Quiambao and already gushed about him non-stop even if he had yet to prove himself. Robinson got an early preview of what Quiambao would become.

"Sinasabi lang sa'kin nung mga nandun yung tungkol sa talent niya. But what I really admired about him nung time na yun, obviously, he was already tall, but napaka-humble na bata," Robinson said. "Gutom na bata na gustong-gustong matuto. Tapos nung nawala sa'min at nasa NU na, sabi ko na lang, 'Ba't nawala sa'tin 'to?!"

Robinson and Quiambao didn't get to work together just yet, as while the former remained in LPU, the latter transferred to National University-Nazareth School where he emerged as a key cog in back-to-back championships.

Still, from afar, Robinson was awed and amazed by Quiambao's rise from a raw project to a double-double machine with the Bullpups, to a quality-minutes contributor with Gilas Pilipinas.

He didn't stop there. After Robinson's arrival, Quiambao turned into a triple-double threat.

In his second season in the UAAP, Quiambao tallied two triple-doubles in one tournament, the first player to do so in the Final Four era. He was deservedly the MVP, and the first local to accomplish the feat since 2015.

For Robinson, though, those feats didn't come as a surprise, but as an expectation.

"He exceeded all my expectations. Akala ko, masaya na ako sa nakita ko, na MVP siya, but meron pa pala," he explained. "Especially after witnessing how he performed nung Game 3? Meron pa pala."

With or without his coaches, Quiambao is hard at work, spending half of most of his days training. He has become a gym rat, going from 103 to 93 kg to make himself even more of a matchup nightmare.

At the same time, the 22-year-old has the full faith of his coaches. Following a dispiriting 30-point loss in Game 1 of the finals, Quiambao messaged three short sentences to Robinson: "Sorry coach. I love you coach. Bawi ako."

Quiambao did just that -- and more -- by averaging 14.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks during the Green Archers' three-game conquest of the University of the Philippines.

"Actually, when he messaged that, that was the time I was doubting myself. I was really low, and hearing that from him was big for me," Robinson said. "I've had my Calvin moments. I've had my CJ moments. Now, I have a Kevin moment."

With Abueva, Perez, Perkins, and Wright, Robinson never reached tr. With Quiambao, however, the dream has become reality -- and the championship feeling remains dream-like nearly a week later.