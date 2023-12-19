'Legit UP basketball fans' believe Maroons will fight back

Open Extended Reactions

"Legit UP basketball fans."

This phrase became the talk of the town after the University of the Philippines advanced to its third finals in a row in UAAP Season 86. Popularized by a Facebook meme page, the phrase was supposed to be a slight at the meteoric rise of the Fighting Maroons' fandom.

From 2007 to 2015, State U had just 13 wins in 126 games. Then it made it through to the championship round in four of the last five seasons. In early 2022, they even won it all for the first time in 36 years.

Whereas before players such as Paolo Romero, Mikee Reyes, Mark Lopez, Woody Co, Marvin Cruz, and Martin Reyes were only known -- if at all -- in Diliman, now, CJ Cansino, Francis Lopez, and Malick Diouf are household names.

For UP itself, though, there was no bandwagon. The mammoth crowd drawn by the maroon-and-green is just the outcome of a years-long effort to turn one of the Philippines' top schools into a basketball power as well.

"Ang pinaka-reason kung bakit masaya tayo, masaya ako mismo, is nagkaroon na talaga ng venue yung UP alumni and students na mag-come together. I think UAAP ang isa sa mga event na talagang nakakapagpaisa sa UP community," said UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development Bo Perasol. "Ganito naman yung pinapangarap natin ever since."

Without a doubt, that mission has been accomplished -- even if the Fighting Maroons know they have disappointed their believers because of back-to-back second-place finishes.

"Disappointed kasi alam naman natin papaano yung klase ng support, ng pagmamahal ng UP community. Disappointed na 'di namin nabigay sa kanila yung gusto nila ma-achieve," said head coach Goldwin Monteverde. "For me as a coach, it's all about being able to give back in our own way. Yun naman ang ginagawa namin at

UP management has not lost sight of the fact that they are far from finished.

While former MVP Diouf and team captain Cansino will be gone, they have nine first- and second-year players returning with more experience. Unlike after the Season 85 Finals when they lost nine players, the only newcomers waiting in the wings are Jared Bahay and Chris Hubilla -- two high school players who have long been college-ready - and talented transferee Gani Stevens.

At the same time, Monteverde is adamant that he has learned his lesson. Falling short against top-tier coaches in Ateneo de Manila University's Tab Baldwin and De La Salle University's Topex Robinson, Monteverde has an even better grasp at the controls as he heads into his fourth season.

Continued contention, whether or not it results in a title, will allow the Fighting Maroons to grow alongside their fans.

"May dahilan naman ang bawat isa para mag-cheer. Ang importante, nandito na sila ngayon para mag-cheer kasi ang pinakaepekto naman nyan is nararamdaman ng players yung dami and lakas nila," said Perasol. "Ang ibig sabihin lang nyan, kasupo-suporta na tayo. Mas mabuting nandito na sila kesa wala."