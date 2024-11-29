Open Extended Reactions

After five long years and three grueling seasons, the UST Growling Tigers have finally clawed their way back to the Final Four.

With renewed energy, key support, and a hunger to reclaim their place among the UAAP elite, they have awakened their roar, igniting hope and pride in the Thomasian community once again.

As the infamous Sorsogon bubble training transpired during the pandemic, UST struggled to maintain a competitive team capable of facing the league's elite. Key players, including stars like Rhenz Abando and CJ Cansino, departed the program, leaving a significant void.

Adding to the turmoil, then-head coach Aldin Ayo faced suspension from the UAAP, which brought their recruitment efforts to a standstill and set the program back significantly. This period of instability left the Growling Tigers in a rebuilding phase, struggling to regain their footing in a highly competitive league.

Just to provide some context to UST's performance in the past three seasons, they had a 6-36 record -- which included a 19-game losing skid spanning from Season 85 to 86. Despite the difficulties that UST still endured last season, things started to shift with the return of a familiar face alongside a consistent backer to enhance their basketball program.

It was a reunion of sorts as Pido Jarencio, the head coach who steered UST in their last championship in 2006, returned to become the head tactician of the team after ten years. This time, he was joined by a successful staff that brought glory to Letran in the NCAA, and SMC sports director and UST alumnus Alfrancis Chua.

For them, the goal was clear -- bring back UST to the Final Four and make them a constant contender once again. Moves were started to be executed and seeds were planted for UST to prosper in Season 87. In the end, it's mission accomplished for Chua's plan to deliver results for the basketball program.

"I promised [our] rector and the priests that I'm going to bring them to the Final Four," Chua mentioned about his vision to make UST a contender in the UAAP again.

After a ten-year absence, Pido Jarencio's return has coincided with the UST Growling Tigers' return to the UAAP Final Four in Season 87. UAAP Media Bureau

In Season 87, UST bolstered its roster with standout recruits, including Season 85 Mythical Five member Forthsky Padrigao, former UE Red Warrior Kyle Paranada, NCAA juniors' MVP Amiel Acido and new foreign student-athlete (FSA) Mo Tounkara. While the team lacked experience, their improved lineup made them strong contenders for a Final Four spot.

However, the journey to this point was far from smooth. They were challenged defensively with their current personnel, having the second worst defensive rating of 71.8 points per 100 possessions. Most of the damage that the opposition targeted against UST's defense was their coverage on pick-and-rolls (PnR), where they let the third-highest points in terms of the ball handler taking the shot and are late on closeouts versus the pop option evidenced by 0.93 PPP they allow, per InStat.

On the other end of the court, UST displayed a significant turnaround offensively, boasting the best offensive rating in the eliminations with 71.6 points per 100 possessions. However, this success did not come without hurdles.

Frequent experimentation with their new lineup disrupted player rotations, with even star players like Nic Cabañero and Padrigao starting some games off the bench. Adding to these challenges, Tounkara's one-game suspension in their second encounter against Ateneo proved costly, as his absence was a key factor in their crucial loss.

Facing the pressure of needing to win their final two elimination games to clinch a Final Four spot, UST rose to the occasion. Against UE, Cabañero delivered his season-best performance, dropping 33 points through relentless downhill attacks, securing a vital victory. In their final assignment against Adamson, UST's collective effort shone, punctuated by a dominant 23-4 third-quarter run that sealed their playoff berth as the number three seed.

For 21-year-old Cabañero, who has endured the struggles of UST's basketball program and stood out as its lone bright spot in tough years, the achievement of returning to the Final Four is nothing short of surreal.

"Sobrang saya ko kasi nandyan 'yung buong UST community, teammates, and coaches to support me ever since," Cabañero said about the support he got from UST.

The UST Growling Tigers rose to the occasion with their Final Four hopes on the line -- with Nic Cabañero one of the standouts who delivered in their final elimination-round games against the UE Red Warriors and Adamson Soaring Falcons. UAAP Media Bureau

More than just putting up numbers, Cabañero has proven his value as a leader and a cornerstone for UST's resurgence. He averaged 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on a 48.7% true shooting percentage, showcasing his efficiency and versatility. His finishing ability particularly stands out, as he leads the UAAP in drives, converting an impressive 51% of his attempts at the rim, according to InStat.

He also got ample help from two major stars of the team namely Padrigao and Tounkara. With the presence of a table setter in Padrigao, a former UAAP champion with Ateneo, the offense had direction -- which can be depicted by his league-best 6.1 assists. The emergence of Tounkara as a scoring threat became a big boost that UST did not have in the last few seasons, where he averaged 13.9 points and 10.2 rebounds.

UST's return to the Final Four is not yet the final destination they would want to arrive at, as they will have a chance to repeat what was done five years ago -- beat UP twice. Although there is no Renzo Subido this time for UST, they will be needing some type of magic to keep up with a formidable UP squad.

"Hindi natatapos dito kasi we still have a goal to make the championship [round] and mabalik ang korona sa España," Cabañero added.

While making the Final Four is a significant achievement after years of struggles, the team remains focused on the bigger picture. Aware of the unpredictability of the game, they approach the postseason with a mix of gratitude and determination, ready to embrace the underdog role.

Their journey thus far has proven their ability to rise to challenges, and as team manager Chua hinted, UST's hunger and grit might just pave the way for an upset that could surprise everyone.

"We're going to play a strong tea, but bilog ang bola. Masaya kami na naaccomplish namin ang Final Four kahit mahirap, but the fight is not over. Tignan natin, baka makapuwing tayo," Chua said.