The UP Fighting Maroons have chosen the best time to get their first win of the season over the DLSU Green Archers -- an impressive 73-65 victory in Game 1 of the UAAP Season 87 Finals.

It was a seesawing affair, as DLSU tried to bank on their offensive firepower while UP relied on suffocating defense. After trailing by four in the first half, UP indeed showed its strong defensive prowess in the third quarter (17-9) to turn the tides and establish a four-point lead going into the final quarter.

Let's take a peep at the key factors that propelled UP to a Game 1 win:

'QMB' and Lopez dominating on both ends

Two of UP's most decorated recruits proved their worth in this crucial game, delivering standout performances when it mattered most.

One-and-done Quentin Millora-Brown had his UAAP career-high of 17 points along with nine rebounds. Meanwhile, Francis Lopez was relentless on both ends of the court, contributing 13 points, four rebounds, five assists and four crucial blocks that helped steer UP to victory.

Facing the challenge of DLSU's formidable frontcourt, Millora-Brown rose to the occasion and proved to be a key factor in this rematch.

For most of the season, he had been utilized primarily as a cleanup player, converting missed shots into second-chance points. However, in this game, Millora-Brown showcased his full offensive arsenal, using early seals and a soft touch in the post to score efficiently. Defensively, his rim protection made life difficult for DLSU, as they struggled to find success in the paint against his imposing presence.

"It's just about working hard every day. For me, it's all about the process of just being ready and being prepared to take the game plan," Millora-Brown said of his career game with UP.

On the other hand, Lopez's downhill mentality was on full display.

Whenever he committed to attacking the basket with force, good things happened for UP. He also refused to let DLSU score easy points on transition, tallying several chase-down blocks that energized his team.

While tracking numbers are unavailable as of this writing, UP's aggressive approach was evident, as they dominated free throw attempts 23-11 -- a critical factor that could have made the difference in the game. Lopez's relentless effort embodied the Maroons' hunger to seize the momentum in the finals.

'KQ' shut down in the second half

Kevin Quiambao ran hot for the DLSU Green Archers early on but an ability to shut him down in the second half proved pivotal to the UP Fighting Maroons taking Game 1 of the UAAP Season 87 finals. UAAP Media Bureau

Presumptive back-to-back UAAP Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao had a stellar first half, putting up 18 points and eight rebounds on an efficient 55.6% shooting.

However, his production disappeared in the second half, largely due to UP's ball denial at the high post and tenacious on-ball defense.

In the final two quarters, Quiambao was held to just one point on 0-6 shooting while committing six turnovers throughout the game.

UP's wings collectively made it difficult for him to get comfortable, contesting his catches and disrupting his rhythm. Even DLSU's adjustment of surrounding Quiambao with multiple bigs contributed to the woes, as UP's defensive schemes stifled his playmaking and scoring opportunities way easier with less spacing.

A large part of UP's defensive success can be credited to the collective effort, but rookie Jacob Bayla stood out with a commendable performance in what was arguably the biggest game of his young UAAP career. While Bayla's individual stats might not leap off the page, his +18 efficiency rating -- the highest in the game -- underscored his invaluable impact in UP's victory.

"I just want to thank the coaches for giving me the opportunity to guard one of the best players in the Philippines. During practice, they told me that I might guard 'KQ', so I just stayed ready," Bayla on how he approached guarding Quiambao in this game.

With Game 1 in the books, both teams will be looking to make adjustments for Game 2.

For UP, the formula for success lies in maintaining their suffocating defense and balanced offense. They will aim to replicate their strong second-half performance, with Millora-Brown and Lopez continuing to lead the charge on both ends.

On the other hand, DLSU will need to address the defensive schemes that neutralized Kevin Quiambao in the second half. Finding ways to create space for their star player, as well as diversifying their offensive sets, will be critical to counter UP's pressure.

Expect DLSU to come out with urgency and adjustments as they fight to keep their championship hopes alive.