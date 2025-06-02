How UP, DLSU bring the best out of each other even in preseason

Francis Lopez is the latest collegiate player to leave the Philippines to play in Japan's B.League. How can the PBA stop top-tier talent from leaving? (1:54)

Open Extended Reactions

When it's UP versus DLSU, expect nothing but fireworks -- even in a preseason game.

Fans and collegiate hoop junkies got a glimpse of what's to come in UAAP Season 88 on Saturday, as the UP Fighting Maroons and the DLSU Green Archers clashed in the Playtime Cares 18th Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup. With both teams fielding potential Season 88 lineups, the match had all the makings of a midseason classic - physical, high-paced, and loaded with individual talent.

DLSU emerged victorious in a thrilling 106-99 shootout, staying unbeaten in the tournament after two games. But beyond the final score, the game offered a peek into two elite programs recalibrating after losing key pieces to graduation and professional stints. UP is moving forward without Finals MVP JD Cagulangan, big man Quentin Millora-Brown, and high-flying forward Francis Lopez. Meanwhile, DLSU is entering a post-Kevin Quiambao era, as the two-time MVP takes his talents to the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

Still, both teams showed they're not going anywhere near a rebuild. The Fighting Maroons are set to unleash Rey Remogat, a Mythical Five selection from Season 86, who sat out last year due to residency. DLSU, for their part, looked deeper than ever with the addition of Kean Baclaan, Jacob Cortez, former UP standout Luis Pablo, and Gilas Pilipinas sharpshooter Mason Amos.

And these said players became pivotal in deciding the result of this game.

Jacob Cortez was eager to face UP for the first time after sitting out. Filoil Preseason Media

DLSU's four prized recruits all made their presence felt, each scoring at least nine points. The biggest splash came from the new backcourt duo of Jacob Cortez and Kean Baclaan, who quickly proved they're more than just offseason headlines.

Together, they ignited an early DLSU surge, especially when Baclaan checked in midway through the first quarter and immediately made an impact. The 22-year-old point guard came out blazing, scoring 11 points on a perfect 5-of-5 clip in the opening frame. He finished with 20 points, four rebounds, and two assists, while posting a solid 56.7 TS%.

However, Cortez delivered the standout performance of the night. He erupted for 31 points, along with four rebounds and five assists, showcasing his ability to lead and finish plays with confidence. What made the outing more impressive was that he only took three triples in 16 attempts -- yet still managed an elite 81.2% true shooting mark, thanks to efficient scoring inside the arc and trips to the free-throw line.

With a year of waiting to play in college hoops' new-age rivalry, Cortez excited to be part of the spectacle.

"I've been waiting to go against this team for like a year and you could say that motivation comes from the UAAP season," Cortez said about his first UP-DLSU game.

That motivation was evident as Cortez held his own against UP's aggressive backcourt, showing poise and confidence despite the high stakes feel of a preseason match. The former San Beda guard controlled tempo, hit timely shots, and looked comfortable orchestrating DLSU's offense -- traits that could make him a key piece in their UAAP campaign.

Rey Remogat managed just four points on six attempts in his first UP-DLSU matchup. Filoil Preseason Media

The matchup also gave him a chance to test himself against some of the UAAP's most respected guards, fueling a personal rivalry that has quietly built up over the years.

"It's just a chess match with them. I've been going against them since high school and they always like what coach said earlier, they always bring the best out of me, and again it's just having fun," Cortez added regarding playing against UP guards. Another player who stepped up to the plate for DLSU was former UP big man Luis Pablo. With the return of his high school teammates Seven Gagate and Joshua Coronel now suiting up for UP this upcoming UAAP season, it was a reunion of sorts albeit on opposite sides of the court. Pablo made the most of the moment, contributing 11 points and bringing energy in the paint for DLSU.

"Kanina, sobrang saya sa feeling kasi nagkasama-sama ulit kami sa court. Parang ito yung first time na nakumpleto kami ulit 'eh. Hindi kami magkakampi, pero parang masaya ako kasi nagkasama kami sa court," Pablo said, reflecting on the special moment of sharing the floor once again with longtime friends, even if they were now wearing different colors.

In UP's perspective, the game wasn't too bad for them. They even put up 99 points on 46.2% shooting from beyond the arc. Foreign student-athlete Francis Nnoruka and shooter Terrence Fortea contributed 21 and 17 points respectively.

But UP could not solve the lack of production from Rey Remogat, who finished with a quiet four points and five assists on just six shot attempts. It was a surprisingly subdued outing from the guard who was expected to take on a major role this season. Playing in his first UP-DLSU game since transferring from UE, Remogat admitted that the moment was unlike anything he had experienced before.

"Siguro first time ko kasi yung UP-La Salle ng atmosphere. Siyempre iba yung nanonood ka lang versus sa naglalaro ka. Alam naman natin before sa team ko dati, wala naman ganyan na crowd," Remogat replied.

Despite the underwhelming performance, Remogat is determined to bounce back and use the experience as fuel for improvement. He acknowledged that he didn't quite feel like himself during the game but vowed to bring a stronger effort the next time they meet.

"Siguro sa next game na makakalaban ko sila, kailangan ko ilabas talaga yung laro ko at ibigay yung best ko. Yung kanina kasi parang hindi ko alam nangyari, pero no reasons, talo is talo. Wala kaming ibang gagawin kung hindi bumawi lang sa next game." Remogat said.

If this preseason encounter is any indication, the rivalry between UP and DLSU remains as competitive as ever. With both teams integrating new talent and adjusting to significant roster changes, don't be shocked if we see more encounters between these two powerhouses that offer more significance in the weeks and months.

While the game may not have had bearing on the real battles they will have soon, it offered a clear glimpse of how seriously both programs are preparing and how their rivalry continues to bring out the best in each other.