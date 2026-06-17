As Aurora probe continues, Ateneo players highlight EJ Kapihe's attempts to save teammates

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EJ Kapihe (left) 'was saving people, then when he'd get tired, he'd go back to shore, rest for a bit, then he swam back din po,' Ateneo Blue Eagles teammate Same Reyes said on Let's Talk with Pia Hontiveros. Courtesy pusop.com

The investigation into the deaths of Ateneo de Manila University players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili continued Tuesday, as current and former Blue Eagles appeared before authorities to provide statements regarding the team's tragic boot camp in Aurora earlier this month.

Former Ateneo standouts Anton Asistio, Mike Nieto, Geo Chiu, Kyle Ong, Tyler Tio, Lars Fjelvang, Dom Escobar, Kymani Ladi and Josh Lazaro were among those who arrived at the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), where investigators are gathering testimonies related to the activity organized under former Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin.

The National Bureau of Investigation also received several Ateneo players who had been served subpoenas as part of its parallel probe. Among the first to appear was incoming Blue Eagle EJ Kapihe, whose name has repeatedly surfaced in teammates' recollections of the tragedy -- not only as a witness but as a person who risked his own safety while trying to save others.

As players are now sharing their experiences from the June 8 incident, Kapihe has been described by multiple teammates as one of the first people to respond when conditions in the water turned dangerous.

"EJ, the Hawaiian one-and-done, was saving people," teammate Sam Reyes recalled during an appearance on The Pod Network's Let's Talk with Pia Hontiveros.

Reyes further highlighted the heroics of Kapihe when he repeatedly returned to the water despite exhaustion as players struggled against the strong currents.

"EJ was saving people, then when he'd get tired, he'd go back to shore, rest for a bit, then he swam back din po," Reyes said.

Kieffer Alas said in the same podcast episode that 22-year old Kapihe and 6-foot-10 teammate Malcolm Tyler were positioned in the deeper water, having been identified as excellent swimmers in the team.

This ultimately saw him positioned to attempt to save Adili when the three high rip currents struck the players.

"He was trying to save Divine po," fellow Blue Eagle Alas said.

Kapihe, in a brief interview with reporters after appearing before investigators, expressed solidarity with his teammates as they continue to mourn the loss of Baterbonia and Adili.

"I stand with my Ateneo men's basketball team," the 6-6 forward from the College of Wooster said.

"Although I've only been here a short time, through this very traumatic and nauseating experience, I gained a family.

"We mourn our fallen brothers, Divine and Rene, and we'll carry them for the rest of our lives."

While the tragedy ultimately claimed the lives of Baterbonia and Adili, the stories that have emerged from survivors have underscored the sense of brotherhood that defined the team's response in those critical moments.

For Kapihe, that bond was forged through one of the most difficult experiences of his life.