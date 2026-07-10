UP banking on size as Fighting Maroons build UAAP Season 89 title bid

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Height has become one of the UP Fighting Maroons' biggest strengths.

Armed with one of the UAAP's deepest and most experienced frontcourts for Season 89, the Fighting Maroons are looking to maximize their size and physicality as they seek to reclaim the collegiate basketball crown.

"Definitely," UP assistant coach Christian Luanzon said after the game when asked if the team's length had become a major advantage following the Fighting Maroons' dominant 98-69 victory over reigning UAAP champion De La Salle University in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

"It's really up to them how they take advantage of it."

UP showcased that advantage against La Salle by controlling the glass, outrebounding the Green Archers 50-34, including a commanding 17-9 edge in offensive rebounds.

The Fighting Maroons have led the FilOil preseason tournament in rebounds per game, averaging 44.7, nearly three more than the second-best rebounding team, the UST Growling Tigers.

They have also paced the field in points in the paint, averaging 47.3 per game after the elimination round.

UP's frontcourt features a battle-tested group led by UAAP veterans Gani Stevens and Sean Alter, while foreign student-athlete Francis Nnoruka, from Nigeria, adds athleticism and interior presence. Sophomore Miguel Palanca is also expected to make a significant leap in his second collegiate season.

The Fighting Maroons further strengthened their roster by adding Veejay Pre, who is expected to anchor the power forward position in Season 89.

On the wings, UP boasts another lengthy rotation with Jacob Bayla, Miguel Yniguez, and James Payosing, who is set to make his UAAP debut after transferring to the Fighting Maroons.

All of that comes as the Fighting Maroons look to avenge their Season 88 Finals loss to La Salle, which is now without Mike Phillips, who anchored the paint for the Green Archers through the past five UAAP seasons.

Despite the team's size, Luanzon emphasized that UP's offense is still driven by its guards, particularly Noy Remogat, whose ability to attack the basket creates opportunities for everyone else.

UP will lean on a seasoned frontcourt next season, with UAAP veterans Gani Stevens and Sean Alter leading the way, while foreign student-athlete Francis Nnoruka provides athleticism and added size inside. UAAP

"When you say points in the paint, it's not just dumping it all in the post," Luanzon said in a mix of English and Filipino. "If you watched the game from start to finish, there were only a couple of times when we did that."

"Other than that, our fast-break points, including our points in the paint, come from Remogat's drives. So it's about putting pressure on the rim, not only with our bigs but also with our guards. It's a big deal because of how we make the defense react and how we're able to draw multiple defenders."

UP has also been the best passing team among UAAP schools in the preseason, averaging 19.8 assists per game after the elimination round, reflecting the balance between its imposing interior presence and guard play.

The Fighting Maroons opened the tournament with five straight victories before dropping their final elimination-round game to FEU on Tuesday, a contest in which they fielded mostly third-string players and redshirts.

UP will next represent the Philippines in the Asian University Basketball League in China in August; the tournament features 11 of Asia's top collegiate programs.

For now, the Fighting Maroons hope to cap their FilOil campaign as they did last year: By bringing home the preseason championship.