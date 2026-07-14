Ateneo tragedy: NBI recommends homicide charges against Tab Baldwin, seven others

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Former Ateneo Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin and 10 others, including assistant coaches, university officials, and resort personnel, have been named in the National Bureau of Investigation's (NBI) recommendations submitted to the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday, in connection with the drowning deaths of Ateneo de Manila University student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora, on June 8.

The NBI's Homicide Division recommended filing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in two counts of homicide against eight individuals: Baldwin; assistant coaches Dean Castaño, Sandro Soriano, Jon Jacinto, and Buboy Domingo; strength and conditioning coaches Caesar Vincent "CJ" Elumba and New Zealand national Grant Hearns; and physical therapist John Eric "Jerick" Rueca.

Domingo, a former UP Integrated School assistant coach, was not initially identified during the investigation, but his name consistently appeared in the affidavits of several players.

Hearns left the Philippines in June, and returned to New Zealand, following the incident.

The NBI also recommended filing charges of simple negligence resulting in two counts of homicide against Ateneo athletics director Emmanuel Fernandez, Hermanos Leisure & Agri-Farm Resort owners Francisco and Fredrick Zubia, and resort manager Yedda Rubio.

Francisco Zubia, one of the resort owners, is a former Philippine National Police director who also ran for mayor of Baler, Aurora, in the 2013 elections.

The DOJ will now determine if sufficient evidence exists to pursue the recommended criminal charges in court.

The tragedy occurred at the resort in Dipaculao, Aurora, where the Ateneo men's basketball team was holding a week-long team-building activity.

The incident took place on the afternoon of June 8, when four Ateneo players were swept away by strong currents during a beach activity as part of the team-building program.

Baterbonia, 18, and Adili, 21, died in the incident, while the two other players survived.

The complainants listed in the case are Rene Baterbonia's mother, Rovelyn Baterbonia, the Embassy of Nigeria, and the NBI.