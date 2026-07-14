One transfer, two futures: How Joaquin Tovera reshapes UP, DLSU

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In a stunning development ahead of UAAP Season 89, prized recruit Joaquin Tovera has left the University of the Philippines and committed to De La Salle University, abruptly ending what had appeared to be a promising stint with the Fighting Maroons.

The move comes after the 18-year-old guard had already begun integrating into UP's system, even seeing action in the 19th Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, in which he averaged 5.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.

This departure not only strips the Fighting Maroons of one of their most highly touted young additions but also bolsters a Green Archers squad that has battled UP in each of the past three UAAP Finals.

"I'm really excited to join De La Salle University and become part of such a proud basketball program," Tovera said.

"I'm looking forward to learning from the coaches, competing with my new teammates, and doing everything I can to help us succeed. I can't wait to get to work."

With Tovera making the move to Taft to join one of UP's fiercest rivals, here's what his transfer means for both programs.

UP loses its backcourt of the future

Rey Remogat and Rainer Maga, who both started their UAAP collegiate careers with the University of the East, are expected to lead UP's guard rotation this coming season.

Remogat, the Season 86 MVP runner-up, will look to rediscover his best form after averaging 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in Season 88, while Davao native Maga hopes to build on a promising lone season with the Red Warriors, during which he averaged 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

But the Fighting Maroons' plans beyond UAAP Season 89 have changed with Tovera's sudden departure.

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Filipino-Canadian guard Irish Coquia, who suited up for the University of New Orleans in the NCAA Division I ranks, is set to become eligible in Season 90 and is viewed as a cornerstone of the program's next generation. Tovera had been recruited to partner him.

"Together with our other recruits, makakatulong si Irish sa atin, especially to ensure na tuloy-tuloy lang tayo pagkatapos ng playing years nina Rey at Rain," UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde said.

In an ironic twist, Coquia was once heavily linked to DLSU before ultimately committing to UP. Now, Tovera has taken the opposite path, leaving the Fighting Maroons for the Green Archers before playing a UAAP game.

Rather than forming UP's backcourt of the future together, Coquia and Tovera now find themselves on opposite sides of one of the league's fiercest rivalries.

DLSU secures its future at point guard

Jacob Cortez has arguably established himself as the premier point guard in Philippine collegiate basketball after steering DLSU to its 11th UAAP men's basketball championship in Season 88.

The second-generation guard averaged 15.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 45.0% from the field, cementing himself as one of the league's clutch performers during the Final Four and championship series against UP.

With Cortez expected to play his final season in green and white in Season 89, DLSU has already begun laying the foundation for the next generation of its backcourt.

Fittingly, the program's future could be entrusted to another member of the same basketball family.

Tovera's uncle Gregg Rivera is a cousin of Green Archers legend Mike Cortez, the father of Jacob. Tovera also previously played alongside Jacob's younger brother, Mikey, with Tumakbo Basketball.

More importantly, Tovera arrives with an accomplished résumé. The 18-year-old was named Most Valuable Player of the FIBA U18 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers after averaging 18.5 points and 7.0 assists for Gilas Pilipinas Youth.

DLSU's long-term outlook becomes even more promising with Joaquin Ludovice also set to become eligible beginning in Season 90.

The former UST Tiger Cub likewise brings national team credentials after suiting up for Gilas Boys in the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup, in which tournament he averaged 10.6 points per game. Other notable guard recruits for DLSU include Tovera's Gilas Youth teammate Kyle Sardon and one-and-done guard Jason Cibull.

Instead of eventually succeeding Remogat and Maga at UP alongside Coquia, Tovera now finds himself in a position to become the next face of DLSU's backcourt after the Jacob Cortez era.