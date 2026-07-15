UAAP extends Ateneo's deadline for tragedy findings

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Former Blue Eagles coach Tab Baldwin is among 11 individuals recommended for charges in connection with the death of two Ateneo student-athletes. UAAP

The UAAP has granted Ateneo de Manila University's request to extend the deadline for submitting its findings on the drowning deaths of Ateneo de Manila University student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora, on June 8.

The original July 15 deadline has been moved to July 24 after Ateneo requested additional time to complete its internal investigation.

The UAAP Board approved the request during a meeting.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the league announced the extension would allow Ateneo to "complete its internal investigation" into the June 8 incident in Dipaculao, Aurora, where members of the Blue Eagles were participating in team-building activities at a resort when the tragedy occurred.

"Ateneo requested the extension before the original deadline to complete its internal investigation and submit its report," the statement read.

"The UAAP Board approved the request during its meeting.

"Any determination of accountability will be based on the findings of the appropriate government agencies, Ateneo's independent fact-finding body, and the UAAP, in accordance with the UAAP By-Laws and applicable rules and regulations."

The UAAP also said the previously imposed preventive measures would remain in effect, including barring the concerned members of the Ateneo coaching staff from all UAAP-related activities.

This includes former Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin, who oversaw the Dipaculao training program.

Last month, Ateneo formed an independent fact-finding body to investigate the incident that claimed the lives of Adili and Baterbonia.

The university said the panel's findings would first be reviewed by Ateneo's Board of Trustees before being submitted to the UAAP.

One of the key issues expected to be addressed in the findings is Ateneo's participation in UAAP Season 89, which is scheduled to begin in September.

The extension comes a day after the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) recommended filing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in two counts of homicide against Baldwin; strength and conditioning coaches Caesar Vincent "CJ" Elumba and Grant Hearns; assistant coaches Reynaldo Jacinto Jr., Dean Caesar Castaño, Sandro Nicholas Sorian and Hernan Ameer Domingo; and physical therapist John Eric Rueca.

The NBI also recommended filing charges of simple negligence resulting in two counts of homicide against Ateneo athletics director Emmanuel Fernandez, resort owners Francisco Zubia III and Frederick Zubia, and resort co-manager Yedda Mary Molina Rubio of Hermanos Leisure & Agri-Farm Resort, where the incident took place.

Ateneo will continue its independent investigation before submitting its report to the UAAP on July 24.