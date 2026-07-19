All-NCAA finale set for FilOil Preseason Cup as UAAP teams bow out

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The Jose Rizal University (JRU) Heavy Bombers and San Beda Red Lions made history on Sunday, setting up the first all-NCAA championship showdown in the FilOil Preseason Cup on Sunday, July 19.

JRU booked its first FilOil finals appearance since the tournament's inaugural season in 2006 with an 82-73 victory over the Letran Knights.

It also marked the first time an NCAA team reached the FilOil finals since 2019, the year before the league implemented its ban on foreign student-athletes.

In the second semifinal, San Beda stunned three-time champion UP, 93-72, to complete the historic all-NCAA title matchup.

Jose Rizal University celebrates after defeating Letran, 82-73, to reach the FilOil Preseason Cup finals for the first time since the tournament's inaugural season in 2006. FilOil EcoOil Sports

The Red Lions were also the last NCAA team to win the FilOil crown, defeating the De La Salle Green Archers in the 2019 championship.

They reached three consecutive finals from 2017 to 2019, while the last NCAA finalist before that was Arellano University, which lost to La Salle in 2016.

Since the tournament returned in 2022 after the pandemic, UAAP schools have dominated the competition, partly because of their foreign reinforcements, earning finals berths in four straight FilOil Cups.

This year, however, was different. All but one UAAP team fell to an NCAA opponent in the quarterfinals, paving the way for a predominantly NCAA semifinal field.

In the quarterfinals, NU bowed to JRU before UST lost to Letran in overtime. While UP took care of business against Mapua, fellow UAAP squad DLSU fell to San Beda.