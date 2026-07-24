JRU more than Hubilla, Mangubat; send NCAA warning with FilOil title

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Jose Rizal University (JRU) Heavy Bombers have spent the offseason drawing attention for the arrivals of Chris Hubilla and Lawrence Mangubat.

On Thursday, they showed the NCAA that their championship aspirations extend well beyond those two stars.

JRU completed a sweep of the San Beda Red Lions with a 74-67 victory in Game 2 of the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup finals, capturing its first championship in the preseason tournament.

Mangubat once again led the offense with 27 points, but the Heavy Bombers' biggest statement came from everyone else.

As San Beda focused on slowing JRU's top guns, the supporting cast answered every challenge in the second half.

Jahmir Eligado finished with 10 points and nine rebounds, Allan Laurinaria added nine points, and Stephen Garupil posted nine, including two crucial 3-pointers after halftime, as the Heavy Bombers pulled away late.

Hubilla also turned in a steady all-around performance, tallying eight points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

JRU outscored San Beda, 23-12, in the third quarter en route to the title-clinching victory. That decisive stretch was fueled not by individual brilliance alone, but by a roster that looked increasingly comfortable sharing the spotlight.

"I give all the credit to them," JRU head coach Nani Epondulan said after the game.

"They came ready to play, especially the veterans.

"Allan Laurinaria stepped up, Ivan Panapanaan, and our other role players embraced their roles. That's why I think this team is going to be successful."

Panapanaan scored just one point but made his presence felt with seven rebounds and solid defense against San Beda's primary scorers in 20 minutes of action.

For Epondulan, the championship validated the standard the Heavy Bombers had set for themselves since he became the program's head coach.

"From the start, this was really our goal," he said.

"Of course, we're working toward this, so I expected the kids to be in these kinds of moments. I told them to expect games like this, that we'd make it to the end and play in a do-or-die situation."

The championship reinforced what many had begun to suspect throughout the preseason.