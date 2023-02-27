Gilas Pilipinas fell just short of completing a comeback for the ages, losing to Jordan 91-90 in their final game of the Asian Qualifiers for the 2023 FIBA World Cup at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue.

Jordan came out firing on all cylinders, surging ahead 41-16 early in the second quarter to leave Gilas. But Justin Brownlee led the comeback in the second half as Gilas tied the game twice late in the fourth period but just couldn't get over the hump.

With 31 seconds left, PBA MVP Scottie Thompson had a chance to give Gilas its first lead since 3-2, but he flubbed two free throws. After defensive stop, Gilas rushed down the court with seven seconds left, but Ray Parks missed a bank shot at the buzzer as Jordan escaped with the win.

"I wish I had made that shot," Parks said. "But we should never have put ourselves in that situation anyway."

"It was a nightmare start for us," Gilas coach Chot Reyes said. "Credit to Jordan, they came out very sharp. Very good game plan. They prepared for us really well and you saw that with the score in the first half. However, credit to our guys for not giving up. 25 points down, we fought back and we still gave ourselves a chance to win the ball game. And in the end, that's what these games are for. Despite the result, I'm still very pleased with the way we played, particularly in the second half."

"We knew it's important to us," said Jordan coach Wesam Al-Sous. "The Philippines beat us at home and we were determined to get that win back."

Brownlee sizzles

Even with Gilas trailing big in the first half, there was a feeling that Brownlee would have a big night. By halftime he already had 15 points, just two off his total output against Lebanon. In the third quarter, he personally outscored the entire Jordan team 14-10. He added 12 more in the fourth to finish with 41, the highest individual output by a Gilas player since Andray Blatche also had 41 against Kazakhstan in the 2019 qualifiers.

"With Justin's performance, there's little to say," Reyes said. "You all saw how effective Justin is and how well he played."

While it's generally a given that Jordan Clarkson will be Gilas' naturalized player in August, Brownlee was so good in this game that Reyes was actually asked if the Ginebra import had played himself into the discussion for the World Cup. The coach wouldn't rule out anything.

"Justin will make himself available whenever we need him," Reyes said. "Right now, no one is a shoo-in."

Bad day at the office

This had to hurt for Thompson. Aside from the two missed free throws, he also committed an away-from-the ball foul with the score tied at 88 that gave Jordan a free throw plus ball possession. The visitors got three points out of that that gave them some cushion.

Thompson took full responsibility for everything, even admitting that he did feel the pressure while taking the foul shots.

"Biggest missed free throws of my career," he said. "I let down so many Filipinos. But it was the best reminder that I have to get better. (Then) my foul down the stretch. I didn't know about that rule so we were caught by surprise.

"I have to learn from this for sure. I have to be better with my free throws. Free throws win games and lose games. Good thing it happened here and not during a crucial game. I'm still thankful it didn't happen during the World Cup."

Thompson's teammates and coach were supportive.

"I told Scottie not to get down on himself," Reyes said. "He wouldn't have gotten to the free throw line if he didn't rebound it anyway. Those things happen and Scottie's going to be a much better player from that. That's already happened in our history. I'm sure you remember those things from the past. When it matters I don't think Scottie will miss again."

"Scottie's such a great player," Parks. "It could happen to anybody. So we wanted to let him know that we still trust him and at the end of the day he's still part of what we're trying to do."

Props to Jordan

Jordan had already qualified even before flying to Manila. In fact, they had already qualified even before playing India last Friday after Saudi Arabia's loss to New Zealand. Yet they went out and won both games on the road.

"That says a lot about us," said guard Freddie Ibrahim. "We deserve to be here. We can go back and no one can tell us anything. I think we proved ourselves this window."

It's the culmination of a long, arduous trip for the tiny country.

"I'm proud of these guys," Al-Sous said. "I don't think it's just about this game. It's about the whole journey to the World Cup. I believe everybody starting from the federation to the coaches to the players sacrificed a lot of things to make it happen, for a small country like Jordan to be one of the top 32 teams."

And this win over Gilas on the road was the cherry on the top that will boost their confidence even more.

"I'm kind of happy that we had to deal with adversity," Ibrahim said. "And for them to come back and for us to will that win towards the end and stick together and not blame each other or turn on each other, that means that we grew a lot."