The final 12 players that will be responsible for helping Philippines regain the Southeast Asian Games men's 5x5 basketball gold medal has been announced.

Adamson Soaring Falcons guard Jerom Lastimosa, La Salle Green Archers center Michael Phillips and incoming Ateneo Blue Eagles center Mason Amos are the only non-PBA players in the roster.

The other nine are Justin Brownlee, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Marcio Lassiter, Chris Newsome, Christian Standhardinger, Calvin Oftana, CJ Perez, Chris Ross and Arvin Tolentino, while Aaron Black, Jeremiah Gray and Benjamin Phillips were named as reserves.

These 12 will form the 'Redeem Team' in Phnom Penh, tasked to erase the stigma of the crushing defeat to Indonesia last year in Hanoi.

The defending champs are in Group A with Thailand, Singapore, and the hosts. The Philippines is in Group B with Malaysia, Vietnam and Myanmar. The top two teams from each group will advance to the crossover semifinals.

This year's Gilas Pilipinas team is better than last year's, but the road to redemption will be very rocky as other contenders have stockpiled their rosters in a virtual arms race.

It's the right of the SEA Games hosts to set the rules for eligibility, and Cambodia certainly exploited this to the hilt.

The hosts went far beyond the FIBA rule on allowing just one naturalized player per team, allowing everyone to sign up as many naturalized players as the want.

This has made for some very interesting lineups in what is shaping up to be perhaps the most competitive SEA Games men's 5x5 tournament ever.

Let's take a look at the key players of four major contenders:

Indonesia

Brandon Jawato is likely to play a key role for Indonesia once again at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games -- like he did last year when his three-point shooting in the final proved pivotal in his country winning the gold medal. FIBA

The defending champions will miss 6-foot-9 Derrick Michael Xzavierro and 6-11 naturalized player Marques Bolden from last year's team.

However, they have beefed up their roster considerably by re-enlisting their previous naturalized player and resident PBA import, 6-9 Lester Prosper, and two other naturalized players in 6-2 Anthony Beane and 17-year-old 6-4 Dame Diagne.

The 28-year-old Beane has campaigned extensively in Europe and was the leading scorer in the Polish league. Also back from last year's gold-medal winning squad is 6-4 Japan B.League veteran Brandon Jawato, whose three-point sniping in the gold medal game against Gilas proved crucial.

Thailand

Former Germany youth international Martin Breunig will be a key addition for Thailand -- whom he qualifies to play for via his mother -- at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games. Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images for Hereda San Pablo Burgos

Last year's bronze medalists are welcoming back versatile 6-5 wingman Tyler Lamb, who missed the Hanoi Games after suiting up in 2017 and 2019.

Among the key players returning from last year are 6-9 center Chanathip Jakrawan, 6-6 forward Moses Morgan, 6-1 point guard Tra Holder and 5-8 point guard Frederick Lish.

Their key addition is 6-8 Martin Breunig, a 31-year-old veteran of the Bundesliga who played for the German youth teams and the University of Washington and University of Montana in the US NCAA. As a senior for the Montana Grizzlies, he average 18.9 points per game in the Big Sky Conference.

Cambodia

Sayeed Pridgett, who was briefly on the books of NBA G League outfit Birmingham Squadron, is one of three naturalized players that will strengthen hosts Cambodia at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games. Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The hosts have never finished in the top four of any SEA Games basketball tournament -- men's or women's.

There were times they didn't even bother to field a basketball team. Last year in Hanoi, they finished last in the seven-country field, losing all their six games by an average of 43 points.

But since this is the first time they are hosting the biennial Games, they went out and got reinforcements in the form of three naturalized players.

From the Jordanian club Orthodox Amman, Cambodia tapped 6-2 guard Darrin Dorsey and 6-8 forward Brandon Peterson. Dorsey turns 36 in two weeks and has made numerous stops in Europe and South America. Peterson, 32, has also played in various leagues across Europe.

The third naturalized player is Sayeed Pridgett, a 24-year-old 6-5 wingman who's played in the G-League, Greece and Cyprus.

Vietnam

Philippines will be reacquinted with Tam Dinh -- who won bronze medals in both the 5x5 and 3x3 men's basketball tournaments with Vietnam in 2019 -- at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games. George Calvelo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The 2019 bronze medalists and last year's hosts and fourth-placers, Vietnam will be hard-pressed to finish at the podium as its men's team appears to be in a transition period.

Gone is 6-7 stalwart Chris Dierker, a vital cog in the team's 2019 run who retired in late 2020. What's more, 6-3 veteran Justin Young was moved over to the 3x3 team despite announcing his willingness to give 5x5 another go.

A new face to watch is 23-year-old Richard Nguyen, a 5-10 guard who played for Pierce Junior College in Los Angeles and has been playing the past few years in the Vietnam Basketball Association.

Among the returnees, keep an eye on Tam Dinh, the 6-4 big man who won a silver in 3x3 last year and was the VBA MVP in 2019.