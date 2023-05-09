Philippines' 'Redeem Team' opened its men's 5x5 basketball campaign at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh with a workmanlike 94-49 thrashing of Malaysia on Tuesday.

Gilas Pilipinas led this one all the way and were never seriously threatened.

5x5 newcomer Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser was the top man for Gilas with 15 points, and in a show of balanced offense, nine other players scored at least eight.

The Filipinos won the battle of the boards 62-47 while forcing their opponents into 26 turnovers.

Gilas can expect a stiffer test on Thursday against the American-reinforced hosts Cambodia.

Here are three thoughts from Tuesday's comfortable win over Malaysia.

Not a real test, but...

It's hard to put too much stock into a win over a Malaysian team that lost to San Beda and St. Benilde a few weeks ago in a regional tournament.

The Malaysians didn't put up too much resistance.

They had good three-point shooters but not much else. Their tallest player was below 6-foot-5. You get the idea.

Gilas coach Chot Reyes distributed the minutes as evenly as he could, with only two players seeing action for more than 20 minutes. Justin Brownlee played only 15 minutes and scored just 11 points, while Christian Standhardinger played just 11 minutes and chipped in with four.

The only real excitement came when play was interrupted a few times because of several wet spots on the floor.

That being said -- there were a few areas for improvement, chief among them being free-throw shooting.

As a team, Gilas shot just 14-of-24, with Rosser hitting only 2-of-6. There were also more than a few blown dunks and lay-ups. Then there were the ten turnovers.

Against higher quality teams, these lapses may come back to haunt Gilas.

The college guys were kinda okay

The two players who played for more than 20 minutes were Jerom Lastimosa of the Adamson Soaring Falcons and Mike Phillips of the DLSU Green Archers.

The third college kid -- Mason Amos -- played 16 minutes.

This was a good game to get the three some run time as they might be needed later on.

Lastimosa played the point at times and finished with eight points on 3-of-9 shooting. He didn't look like he was overwhelmed, but then again this guy has never lacked confidence. It will be interesting to see how he fares against taller guards.

Amos shot the ball whenever he was open, but couldn't knock it down consistently. He took 12 attempts, second-most on the team behind Ganuelas-Rosser's 13, but only converted three including a dismal 2-of-8 from beyond the arc.

He even botched a dunk attempt and an easy putback. He did have five boards, but not much else. But then again, he's the youngest on the team, so he can't be expected to put up gaudy stats.

Phillips was hyperactive off the boards, grabbing 15 rebounds and just inserting himself into the action whenever he could. He also had two blocks and a team-high five steals to go with nine points on 3-of-7 shooting.

Where Standhardinger will just grind you and wear you down slowly, Phillips will come at you with the speed and energy of a runaway train. He did play out of control at times, but the team will definitely need his spunk.

Where to practice?

You've likely seen the photos on social media of the floor of a practice facility coming apart while Gilas was practicing on Monday.

It looked like linoleum was hastily pasted over it.

Gilas had asked the organizers where the official practice court was, and they were reportedly directed to an outside court that had wooden backboards. There are sandlots in Manila that are probably better.

Gilas team manager Butch Antonio is reportedly scouring the city for a better practice court but Cambodia isn't exactly a basketball-loving nation, so this could prove to be a tough task.