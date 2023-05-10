The Philippines women's basketball team got their Southeast Asian Games three-peat bid off to a rousing start, sending a statement with a 114-54 pummeling of the new-look Cambodian team in their first game at the 32nd edition in Phnom Penh.

The game was competitive only in the first quarter which ended with the Philippines up 22-20. But Gilas Women opened the second quarter with a 15-0 run and never looked back. Diminutive Ella Fajardo led the way with 17 points, while the returning Jack Animam added 16.

"It's just a relief getting the first game," Gilas Women coach Pat Aquino told ESPN. "I'm also happy that the girls played well and want to make an impression."

Gilas Women go to 1-0 while dealing the hosts their second straight loss after they suffered a tough overtime loss to Malaysia on Tuesday.

Aquino felt this was a factor in the one-sided nature of the game, adding: "We just took advantage of the situations of Cambodia. They were tired from the last game against Malaysia."

The top team at the end of the seven-team round robin tournament will be declared the champion.

Gilas Women, who ruled this event in 2019 in Manila and last year in Hanoi, take on Singapore on Thursday.

Here, we take a look at a few thoughts from the game.

That naturalization thing

The hosts have been the subject of much discussion at these games after they liberally recruited naturalized athletes to boost their bid.

These included four women's basketball players -- American-born players Brittany Dinkins, Mariah Cooks, Kim Hanlon, and former WNBA player Meighan Simmons -- who were brought in to reinforce Cambodia's first foray into SEA Games women's basketball since the 1970s.

Not surprisingly, the four accounted for 42 of Cambodia's 54 points.

Cooks led the way with 18. Simmons chipped in 11 but committed eight turnovers. Hanlon contributed seven points and nine rebounds.

Dinkins was slowed down by a foot injury she suffered at the end of the first quarter -- it appeared to be another incident involving the flooring -- and had just six points on 2-of-7 shooting.

Their fifth starter and only other player of note was Cambodian-American Jasmine King, who scored six. The bench accounted for the remaining six points.

Overall, the reinforcements' talent level was evident, but it was obvious they hadn't practiced together long and were trumped by Gilas Women's teamwork and speed.

Little women stand tall

While Animan looked impressive in her return and do-it-all guard-forward Afril Bernardino was her usual efficient self (11 points, six rebounds, four steals), it was the tiny, speedy guards who inflicted a lot of damage.

Aside from the 5-foot-5 Fajardo, Chack Cabinbin (5-2, 12 points, four steals), Janine Pontejos (5-4, nine points, three steals), and Stefanie Berberabe (5-5, eight points, three steals) repeatedly attacked the paint for easy floaters and layups.

Having sat out the opening round of games in the seven-team women's 5x5 basketball tournament at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, Gilas Women will now have a hectic run in their quest for a gold medal three-peat. Philippine Sports Commission

Their constant pressure and quick hands on defense forced the hosts into a whopping 39 turnovers, or basically one every playing minute.

As Aquino said, the team took advantage of the Cambodians' fatigue.

They ran at every opportunity and came away with 39 fastbreak points while also grabbing double the offensive rebounds (22-11) as the hosts appeared glued to the floor at times.

Looking ahead

It's still early in the tournament, but two perennial contenders have inched ahead of the pack.

Indonesia and Malaysia are both 2-0 and tied for the early lead, while Thailand is 1-1, Vietnam 0-1 and Cambodia and Singapore are both winless in two games.

Aside from the occasional blowout or two, the teams at or near the top look to be balanced. Indonesia beat Vietnam by five and Thailand by one, while Malaysia was taken to overtime by Cambodia.

This being a single round robin affair, it goes without saying that every win counts.

After drawing a bye on opening day, Gilas Women now won't have a day off for the rest of the tournament.

How they handle this going forward will be worth watching.