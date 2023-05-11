Philippines lost to Cambodia 79-68 in the men's 5x5 basketball tournament at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh.

That previous sentence -- or any other version of it -- had never before been written in Philippine sports writing history, yet that's exactly what happened Thursday night at the oven-hot Elephant Hall of the Morodok Techo Stadium in a tense, dramatic game that threatened to spiral out of control near the end.

Reinforced by five naturalized players from the United States and two Cambodian-American players, the hosts raced to a 26-14 lead after one quarter and held off every Gilas Pilipinas attempt at a rally to book their second win in Group A and clinch a historic spot in the crossover semifinals.

These seven players were the only ones used by coach Harry Savaya, with not a single homegrown Cambodian player seeing action.

The loss was so jarring that Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan couldn't help tweet his disappointment.

What a disgraceful game for Gilas. An ignominious defeat which will be etched deeply in infamy. SBP - what happened? — Manny V. Pangilinan (@iamMVP) May 11, 2023

Here are three thoughts on a historic night for Gilas -- but not in the way they hoped it would be.

Cambodia was good, but Gilas was also bad

Let's be clear: Cambodia punched Gilas in the mouth right from the get-go, and they made a lot of tough, well-defended baskets.

And though they tried several times to come back, Gilas just couldn't get their game going.

Whether it was the crowd, the humidity, the slippery linoleum floor, or just a bad day, their shots weren't falling and they didn't take good care of the ball.

Justin Brownlee best typified Gilas' struggles.

He was scoreless in the first half, missing all of his seven shots, and was seen on the bench getting his calves massaged. He eventually finished with ten points but shot just 3-for-13.

As much as Cambodia performed well on Thursday, Gilas Pilipinas also disappointed as they went a dismal 7-for-16 from the stripe and only 5-for-20 from beyond the arc. Ariya Kurniawan

Overall, Gilas went a dismal 7-for-16 from the stripe and only 5-for-20 from beyond the arc.

Marcio Lassiter, one of the PBA's best three-point shooters of all time, was well-defended and managed to take just two attempts from three-point land, both of which he missed.

No Gilas player made more than one triple all game long. Cambodia, meanwhile, hit 12-for-36 on triples. Darrin Dorsey had as many triples as the whole Gilas team.

A questionable timeout

Things got ugly with 20 seconds left after Savaya -- with the win already in hand -- called a timeout and made the "night night" gesture towards the Gilas bench.

It goes without saying that this did not sit well with the coaches and players alike.

There was a brief commotion before order was restored, but after the final buzzer the Gilas bench was still hot. Assistant coach Tim Cone and guard Chris Ross were seen trying to confront Savaya, with Ross shouting, "Have some f---ing respect!"

Savaya is also the Cambodian women's team coach, and he got ejected on Wednesday while Gilas Women was handing his team a beatdown.

All of Cambodia's naturalized players on the men's team are also his players on the Jordanian club team Orthodox Amman.

After the game, Chot Reyes was very careful with his words.

"I want to be polite," he told a group of Filipino reporters. "You all saw what happened. It's an unwritten rule, it's coaching ethics. Not even coaching ethics. It's just ethics.

"If the other coach wants to make a fool of himself, that's on him. That's not our problem. His actions speak a lot more than anything I can say."

Should Gilas and Cambodia meet again in the finals, it's a given that the Gilas players will use this as motivation.

What's next for Gilas?

For starters, a must-win game against Singapore on Saturday if they want to advance to the semifinals hassle-free.

They should take care of business against Singapore, and once they do, they'll face the top team in Group B, which is shaping up to be either Indonesia or Thailand.

Both teams are dangerous, although Indonesia probably has the edge in Group B.

If a Gilas-Indonesia match-up materializes, then the other semifinal will see the hosts facing tough, rugged Thailand in a game that could get wild very quickly.