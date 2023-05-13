Two days after suffering an embarrassing defeat at the hands of hosts Cambodia, Philippines unleashed their frustrations on hapless Singapore with a 105-45 win to formally book a ticket to the semifinals of the men's 5x5 basketball tournament of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh.

Gilas scored the first 18 points of the game and led 29-5 after one quarter as it was obvious that the team sought to bounce back strong from a contentious defeat to the hosts.

Marcio Lassiter, out to atone for his poor shooting performance against Cambodia, led six players in double digits with 16 points, including four triples.

Justin Brownlee was once again quiet on offense, scoring just 12 points, but he was moving much better after getting stricken by cramps on Thursday. He also had a team-high eight assists.

Chris Newsome, who has eased into his role as starting point guard, put up an all-around statline of 7-7-7, while CJ Perez added 13 points to go along with a team-high 11 rebounds.

The only Gilas player whose shot was off was Arvin Tolentino, who struggled mightily from beyond the arc with a 1-for-9 clip.

Gilas now awaits the winner of the Indonesia-Thailand game tomorrow to find out its opponent in the crossover semifinals.

Either team will pose a challenge to Gilas' quest to regain the gold medal, but Gilas will have the advantage of an extra day off over whoever emerges top of the other group as the semis are set for Monday.

Gilas is down to 11 men after forward Calvin Oftana was ruled out for the remainder of the SEA Games after suffering a strained calf suffered against Malaysia.

Although Singapore wasn't expected to put up much of a fight, the outcome was still impressive.

Gilas held them to their lowest point total and dealt them their largest losing margin so far, after Singapore had previously lost to Cambodia by 25 and Malaysia by 23.

Was Gilas, perhaps, showing everyone that they were still very much in the medal picture?

Not really.

According to coach Chot Reyes, the team used the game to try a few things in preparation for the semis in anticipation of less-than-ideal practice conditions on Sunday.

"There were different things that we wanted to accomplish offensively and defensively, and I thought we did a good job executing that," Reyes told a group of Filipino reporters after the game.

"We really have to prepare for the next game already and we know that tomorrow (Sunday) we're not going to get any quality practice because the courts aren't going to be ideal. So we used this already as our preparatory practice for whoever we're playing on Monday."

However, this doesn't mean the defeat to Cambodia -- the first-ever in SEA Games history -- wasn't processed and discussed.

Reyes said the team immediately addressed it the day after, revealing: "It was very positive. We talked about it. Of course, everyone was disappointed after the loss.

But yesterday (Friday), it was basically recovery day. We watched video and we just kept the players focused on the big picture."

Shocking as it was, the coaches reminded the players that the Cambodia loss shouldn't deter them from their mission.

"We told the players, 'We came here to win the gold. We're still in the running, so focus on that'," Reyes added.