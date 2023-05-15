Gilas Pilipinas went through some anxious moments against defending champions Indonesia before rallying behind Justin Brownlee down the stretch, fashioning out a big 84-76 victory in the semifinal on Monday night at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh.

Trailing 74-70 with a little over four minutes remaining -- and their gold medal aspirations hanging in the balance -- Gilas scored 14 unanswered points, sparked by back-to-back triples by Brownlee which gave them the lead for good.

The naturalized Barangay Ginebra import then scored on a drive and assisted on a Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser basket, before hitting two free throws with 47 seconds left to put the game beyond reach.

Ahead of Tuesday's gold medal match against hosts Cambodia -- who Gilas lost 79-68 to earlier in the group stage -- here are three takeaways from victory over the Indonesians.

Justin 'Noypi' to the rescue

Brownlee finished with 34 points -- including 15 in the fourth quarter -- as he won the scoring duel with fellow PBA import Lester Prosper, who had 26 points for Indonesia on 10-of-11 shooting but just three in the last quarter.

"We all know his game, right?" Gilas coach Chot Reyes told a group of Filipino reporters after the game.

"The important thing now is we were able to keep him fresh. Hopefully his body is already acclimatizing to not only the heat but the suffocating denseness of the air. It's hard to breathe.

"Hopefully that continues for tomorrow (Tuesday). We need him at his best tomorrow. Much as we'd love to celebrate, we can't because we've got another big one tomorrow."

Brownlee had struggled in previous games with the heat and humidity of the non air-conditioned venue, but in this knockout game, he came out firing.

He buried Gilas' first basket, a triple, and ended up taking 28 shots, the most he's had in any game.

Still, Indonesia took control in the first half, erecting an 11-point lead in the second quarter as Prosper literally couldn't miss. Gilas reclaimed the lead in the third, again behind Brownlee, but Merah-Putih came roaring back.

"Credit to the players, they didn't give up," Reyes said. "Indonesia's a hell of a team. They're a real team. They've been together for a long time, they know each other very well, their system is very fluid.

"If you don't give up, you continue to give yourself a chance. And I thought tonight, because we didn't give up, we gave ourselves a chance."

There certainly were times when Gilas could have folded after Indonesia beat the buzzer twice with tough, back-breaking baskets.

"It was kind of discouraging," Reyes admitted. "The last-second three-pointer that (Anthony) Beane hit at the end of the half and then the three-pointer (Brandon) Jawato hit at the end of the third.

But coach Tim (Cone) kept reminding me to stay positive, stay positive. I think that's what happened. We just stayed with our stuff and in the end we were able to pull it out. Just guts on our part, just grit."

Having exacted revenge on Indonesia, Gilas Pilipinas' quest for redemption after missing out on gold at the last SEA Games will require them to avenge their group-stage loss to hosts Cambodia in the final. Philippine Sports Commission

Midnight practice

Due to limited basketball facilities in Phnom Penh, Gilas was only able to practice at the venue on Sunday after the last game of the day. By the time they were done, it was already the early hours of Monday.

"We practiced until midnight last night," Reyes said. "We had to wait until the Thailand-Indonesia game was over so that we would know who to practice for.

"And luckily the preparations that we made in that practice I thought paid off tonight in the fourth quarter especially.

"The important thing was, we kept ourselves close throughout the game. We made a hell of a run at the start of the game and they threw haymaker after haymaker at us but we kept hanging in there.

"And a lot of it is due to the late-night practice that we put in. We made that sacrifice to get that practice in last night and I think it paid off."

Redemption

The win over Indonesia avenged their loss last year in the gold medal game in Hanoi.

Now the Gilas 'Redeem Team' is one win away from accomplishing their mission, and they'll have to do it against the hosts and preliminary round tormentors.

"I think we all knew from the first round Cambodia is the team to beat," Reyes said.

"I mean, look at their lineup right there. They're deep, the have six, seven (naturalized) Americans who are tall. They're athletic. We all knew that.

"But we also knew that to get a chance at Cambodia again, we had to get by Indonesia. 50% of the job is done, but the toughest 50% remains. But to give ourselves a chance to win, first we have to get there and luckily we got ourselves to the final."

Reyes was also coach of last year's ill-fated team.

For a while, it appeared this game would follow the same pattern as last year, when Indonesia took control early and never let up on their way to their first SEA Games men's basketball gold.

"It's part of competition. The loss is always a possibility," Reyes conceded. "But like I said, we wanted to stay positive. Of course it (losing) entered my mind.

"But I think I've been around so many battles and matches in my career that I have already trained myself to focus on what's really important."

And while this win somewhat eases the pain of the Hanoi debacle, the job isn't done for Gilas as Reyes added: "We came here to win the gold.

"We thought it would be against Indonesia. But in a competition, anything can happen. So it turns out now it's against Cambodia. So we have to do what we have to do."