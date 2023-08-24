Will Kai Sotto and Gilas' centers be able to compete at the World Cup?

As the old adage goes, height is might in basketball. In this regard, the Philippines, where centers in the PBA hover around 6-foot-5 to 6-foot-7, cannot be considered a mighty nation.

The disparity is even more magnified in international competition, where the strongest countries' average height is already the height of many Filipino centers.

Over the past decade and a half, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has made it a point to naturalize tall foreign players. There was 6-11 Marcus Douthit on the original Gilas Pilipinas team and the 6-10 Andray Blatche after him. There were also reports over 10 years ago that the SBP was in talks with NBA center JaVale McGee.

Blatche, a legitimate NBA player at the time he was recruited, proved to be a difference-maker for Gilas in the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Even with undersized power forwards Marc Pingris and Ranidel De Ocampo (both listed at around 6-4) and a still raw June Mar Fajardo and Japeth Aguilar, the team gave powerhouses Argentina and Croatia a run.

In the 2019 FIBA World Cup, Yeng Guiao's frontline rotation consisted of Fajardo (6-10), Aguilar (6-9), Blatche (6-10), Raymund Almazan (6-7) and Troy Rosario (6-7). That team finished 20th in rebounds (35.6) and 28th in blocks (1.6) per game. Not surprisingly, Blatche was the team's leading rebounder (8.4) and shot blocker (0.6).

By this time, Fajardo was already a five-time PBA MVP, while Aguilar had blossomed into a defensive terror in the paint. Yet both struggled against superior opposition in the international arena. The undersized Almazan and Rosario were even worse.

The 2023 Gilas team no longer has Blatche, as Jordan Clarkson is the new naturalized player. Almazan and Rosario are no longer part of the pool, while Poy Erram has retired from the national team. With Fajardo and Aguilar both well into their 30s, the Gilas program has begun restocking its frontline with 21-year-old Kai Sotto (7-3) and 23-year-old AJ Edu (6-10).

Even without a naturalized big man, this is easily the tallest frontline in the history of the Philippine national basketball team -- one that could rival that of any traditional powerhouse. But will it really make a difference in this age of pace and space basketball?

"It's pretty ironic that when we have the size, the game has gone the opposite way," Gilas head coach Chot Reyes said on the eve of his team's first game against the Dominican Republic. "During the times when it was all about size, we were the first team in the world to play small ball. We were playing small ball in 2013, 2014. We were playing three point guards in the worlds and everyone was bashing us for playing Jimmy (Alapag), Jayson (Castro) and Paul Lee together. Now everyone is doing that."

This latest Gilas frontline isn't exactly traditional, though. Sotto and Edu are both young enough to have been brought up in the new basketball ecosystem emphasizing outside shooting for everyone regardless of position. Both have shown their shooting range in tune-up games. Aguilar was perhaps a little ahead of his time; he's always had an outside shot and has always played facing the basket.

Fajardo is the only throwback center among the four, the only one whose game revolves around back-to-the-basket moves. He's still very good at that, even against international players, but his lack of speed and athleticism has sometimes made him vulnerable on defense against the new breed of 3-point shooting big men.

Reyes believes his four big men can rise to the challenge of being both big and versatile.

"Sure, size is important ... having Japeth, June Mar, Kai and AJ. But skill as well and the other aspects of the game ... versatility."

This year's World Cup perfectly captures the new breed of frontline players. You'd be hard-pressed to find a team that has a traditional center as its linchpin, save perhaps for Lithuania which has seven-foot bruiser Jonas Valunciunas to man the middle. Even the United States has no player scraping seven feet.

Reyes, however, thinks there's still a role for big guys who can man the paint and control the boards.

"Even if the game has gone the opposite way, I think having an inside presence is very important because every team we will face is going to have a strong, tough inside guy."

Gilas will be the first team that will face the one big man who epitomizes the new type of center. Karl-Anthony Towns is perhaps the most talented frontline player in the tournament, and the only one who's won the NBA's 3-point shooting contest.

"There's nobody tougher than the big guy in our first game," Reyes said. "That's going to be the role, the value of our frontline. It's going to be physically impossible for anyone on our team, perhaps in the entire tournament, to stop Karl-Anthony Towns one-on-one. It's going to take a village to stop him."