Gilas Pilipinas fall to the Dominican Republic to open FIBA World Cup

Gilas Pilipinas sputtered down the stretch, falling to the Dominican Republic, 87-81, as the FIBA Basketball World Cup got underway in three Asian countries on Friday. A record crowd of 38,115 filled Philippine Arena -- the biggest crowd to see a game in World Cup history.

Jordan Clarkson had 28 points but had eight turnovers and fouled out with 3:30 left, while fellow NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 10 rebounds.

The Dominican Republic grabbed a share of the early lead in Group A with Italy, which blasted Angola, 81-67, in the first game.

Gilas was trailing by just 79-76 when Clarkson was called for a questionable offensive foul, his fifth. But they kept within striking distance, with June Mar Fajardo and AJ Edu combining for three free throws that sandwiched a Towns drive to make it 81-79 with 1:54 left. But Dominican Republic kept their composure and responded with five straight points to put the game away.

Despite the loss, Gilas coach Chot Reyes was pleased with his team's effort, even as the team now trains its sights on a must-win game against Angola on Monday.

"I really loved the fight of our players," he said. "They competed hard. Unfortunate with the disqualification of Jordan, really a big blow for us. But we can't worry about that now. We have to focus on our next game. Quick turnaround for us and we've got to get ready for Angola."

Dominican Republic coach Che Garcia praised Gilas.

"That was a really tough game. We respect the Philippine team. They played good basketball. It was difficult to stop Clarkson. The game was tied for maybe 37 minutes. But we played good in the last minutes. We know when it's our moment."