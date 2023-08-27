Gilas Pilipinas's dreams of advancing to the second round of FIBA World Cup 2023 all but vanished after absorbing a numbing 80-70 loss to Angola on Sunday.

The Angolans erased an early 11-point deficit before taking full control in the second half, erecting a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter before holding off a late Gilas charge that cut the lead to five and gave the crowd of over 12,000 reason to believe in a miracle.

But Angola held on to tie Italy, who lost to Dominican Republic earlier in the day, for second place in Group A with identical 1-1 records.

Gilas still isn't mathematically eliminated, but they will need so many things to go their way to advance, starting with beating Italy on Tuesday and hoping Dominican Republic beats Angola to set up a three-way tie at 1-2.

Jordan Clarkson led Gilas with 21 points but shot just 7 of 22.

More to follow...