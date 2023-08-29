Gilas Pilipinas' FIBA World Cup hopes ended by red-hot Italy

Philippines' chances of advancing to the second round of FIBA World Cup 2023 were officially ended on Tuesday night after hot-shooting Italy dealt them a tough 90-83 loss.

The Azzurri, who advanced to the next round along with Dominican Republic from Group A, set a World Cup team record of 17 three-pointers made, besting their previous record of 15 set in 2019, also against Philippines.

Down by 18 early in the fourth, Gilas Pilipinas mounted one last charge, cutting the lead to 88-81 with 1:43 left. But Jordan Clarkson missed on a drive, and the game slipped away.

Gilas needed to win by at least 12 points to advance to the second round. Instead, it finished bottom of the group with a 0-3 record and will move on to the classification round along with Angola (1-2) where they will likely play China and either Puerto Rico or South Sudan.

A ticket to the Paris Olympics is still in play, but Gilas must sweep its two classification games to boost its chances.

Clarkson again led Gilas with 23 points, becoming the 8th player in the tournament's history to score at least 20 in his first three games.

More to follow...