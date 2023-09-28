Gilas Pilipinas bucked a slow start and a dry spell in the fourth period against regional rivals Thailand but eventually took care of business, 87-72, to go 2-0 in Group C action of men's 5x5 basketball at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Justin Brownlee again led Gilas in scoring with 22 points while CJ Perez added 16 for the inconsistent Gilas side, who found themselves behind by double digits in the first quarter and went scoreless for around four minutes in the fourth.

The win was big, but the manner by which Gilas conducted business raised questions about their readiness to take on Jordan on Saturday.

Brownlee to the rescue

Order appeared to have been restored after the halftime break when Gilas outscored Thailand 27-15 in the third period to take a 68-50 lead into the final ten minutes.

But Thailand, behind Tyler Lamb and Frederick Lish, came alive and dropped a 16-0 bomb to cut the Gilas lead to just five.

During a game where Gilas just couldn't buy a basket from close range, Brownlee took charge to bail Gilas out of what would have been a humiliating defeat. He hit a wide open triple to push Gilas up by eight, then grabbed a defensive rebound and fed Perez for a layup to restore a double-digit lead. He added two more free throws to keep Thailand at bay in the last two minutes.

Brownlee didn't have a good shooting night, going just 8-of-27, but he made the crucial baskets when the team needed it the most.

Overall, it was an incredibly bad shooting day for Gilas inside the paint, with many missed drives and putbacks allowing Thailand to stick around. The Thais did not have much height and Gilas soundly outrebounded them 63-35, but for some reason several layups, putbacks and floaters just refused to drop. Gilas ended up shooting worse on 2-point shots (24-of-62, 39%) than 3-point shots (8-of-20, 40%), with many of the shots uncontested.

Thai-ler-land

As noted in our Asian Games preview, Tyler Lamb always seems to elevate his game when he plays Philippines, and this game was no exception.

The Long Beach State alum had 14 points right in the first quarter, and his hot shooting helped the War Elephants erect a 22-12 lead early on. At halftime he had 21 of Thailand's 35 points. He finally got some help offensively from Lish, who came alive in the fourth quarter with 15 points.

By game's end, Lamb had 29 points on 10-of-18 shooting, after being held to just 13 on 3-of-13 shooting against Jordan, while Lish had 22. The problem for Thailand was no one else outside of Lamb and Lish could score consistently, with the rest of the team contributing only 21 points.

It should be noted that Thailand was missing wingman Moses Morgan, who got injured very early against Jordan and sat out this game. Their lone legitimate big man, 6-foot-8 Chanatip Jakrawan, couldn't do anything against June Mar Fajardo and finished with just four points.

On to Jordan

Jordan kept abreast with Gilas in Group C following an 84-60 demolition of Bahrain in the other game.

The Jordanians have looked very sharp, especially TNT Tropang Giga import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who led them again with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting in just 20 minutes. To recall, Jordan walloped Thailand by 34 last Tuesday.

If this is how Gilas will play Jordan on Saturday, then they'll be in for a tough fight. Jordan has the height, shooting and speed to make like difficult for any team. Aside from Hollis-Jefferson, Jordan has a second naturalized player in 6-11 John Bohannon, plus two other players who stand 6-9 or taller. United States-born Freddie Ibrahim, their heady guard who knows how to control an offense, can also cause problems for defenders.

Gilas' lack of prep time together is still obvious at times, and because Thailand kept this game closer than it should have been, Tim Cone couldn't give as many minutes as he wanted to the new faces. Chris Ross played less than five minutes, while Marcio Lassiter saw action only in the third quarter.

On defense, a number of Thailand's triples were open looks as Gilas defenders were left scrambling at times to switch. That can't happen against Jordan.

When the two teams met last February, Gilas got off to a very slow start, falling behind by 20 before coming back and eventually losing by two. They can't afford another slow start against Jordan. Hollis-Jefferson knows he can match up very well against Brownlee, while his teammates know they can take on the rest of Gilas.

Gilas' bench has to step up on Saturday. Perez has proven to be an effective scorer off the bench, and whenever he's inserted it's as if Gilas shift to a higher gear, but getting more from Lassiter and Ross will be crucial. Plus, Ange Kouame needs to show again why he was UAAP MVP. After a good showing against Bahrain, He looked very ordinary against a smaller Thailand frontline, scoring just five points in eight minutes and going a minus-7 overall.