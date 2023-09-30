Gilas Pilipinas' path to the men's 5x5 basketball medal rounds at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou suddenly got tougher following a disappointing 87-62 loss to Jordan at the conclusion of the group stage.

It was the largest loss by a Philippine men's team in the Asian Games since a 92-51 rout at the hands of China in 2002.

The difference between the two teams' level of cohesion was obvious. Jordan played like a team whose core had played together in the recent FIBA World Cup, while Gilas played like a team that had just started practicing together around three weeks ago.

Jordan shot much better, 52% to 33%, and had more assists, 21 to nine, while total rebounds, steals and blocked shots were all in their favor as well.

Gilas showed some character by erasing a 13-point halftime deficit, but then let the game slip away late in the third period with a series of poor plays on both ends. They got outscored 28-10 in the fourth period as Jordan virtually toyed with them.

'RHJ' got a lot of help

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson played like he had something to prove to Gilas.

After a slow start where he missed his first four shots, 'RHJ' -- the TNT Tropang Giga import -- settled down and started picking apart the Gilas defense while matching Justin Brownlee play for play like it was the PBA Governors' Cup Finals all over again.

On the last play of the first half, Gilas sent two players to double him and force him to give up the ball. But he simply dribbled to his favorite midrange spot and buried a pull-up jumper that pushed Jordan ahead 42-29 at the half.

When Gilas made a run in the third period and tied it up at 48, Hollis-Jefferson hit back-to-back baskets to restore Jordan's lead. Time and again, 'RHJ' would break down his defender and hit a big shot that would turn the momentum back to Jordan.

RHJ and Brownlee actually canceled each other out, with both playing 38 minutes each and scoring 24 points each. Jordan just got much more from its other players, particularly guards Freddie Ibrahim and Sami Bzai, who scored 17 and 12 points, respectively. Both players played fearlessly and attacked the Gilas defense relentlessly, hitting tough layups and burying triples in transition.

In contrast, Gilas still couldn't find its outside shot, going a horrible 4-of-24 from 3-point distance. Scottie Thompson was the only other Gilas player in double digits with 11.

June Mar Fajardo took just six shots and finished with only eight points as Jordan constantly bodied him up in the paint. CJ Perez couldn't provide his usual offense off the bench, going just 2-of-9 for five points. Calvin Oftana went scoreless in 28 minutes, while Ange Kouame continued to struggle mightily against taller and bigger opposition and just four points on 2-of-6 shooting and managed just three rebounds.

The four other late additions hardly impacted the game. Chris Ross was sent in only late in the third period. Marcio Lassiter played ten minutes and took just two shots. Arvin Tolentino played the last minutes with the outcome already decided, while Kevin Alas was DNP.

The hard road to the medal rounds

With this loss, Gilas now has to play an extra game for the right to play in the quarterfinals.

Under the new format, there is now a qualification for the last eight, featuring the no. 2 and no. 3 teams of the four groups. As the no. 2 team in Group C, Gilas will face Group D's no. 3 team Qatar in the QQF on Monday.

The winner of that game will face Iran, Group A's no. 1 team, in the quarters the following day. So not only was an outright quarterfinal slot at stake in this game, a much-needed extra rest day was as well.

Qatar lost by 32 to Group D topnotcher Japan and by 12 to South Korea before beating Indonesia by six. On paper, Gilas should handle this team with ease, but their inconsistency is a legitimate cause for worry.

If Gilas does play to its potential in the QQF and gets by Qatar, they'll need to up their game in the quarterfinals against Iran, which swept all its group stage assignments by an average of 21.7 points. Like Jordan, Iran has the core of its World Cup team in Hangzhou, so it's safe to say they're the more cohesive side.