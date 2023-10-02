Gilas Pilipinas kept its medal hopes alive with an 80-41 thrashing of an overmatched Qatar side in their qualification for the quarterfinals game in the men's 5x5 basketball competition of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The win, coming off the heels of a disappointing 25-point loss to Jordan, sets up a last-eight knockout match against Iran on Tuesday.

Gilas came out firing on all cylinders right from the opening tip, with Justin Brownlee scoring the game's first four points on unmolested drives to the basket. That set the tone for the rest of the game as Qatar simply didn't have enough talent to stay in step. It was 33-14 after one quarter and 57-23 at halftime.

The margin of victor was expected, even as Gilas sputtered in the fourth quarter and scored just seven points. Qatar leads the entire tournament in turnovers per game, and is second-to-last in 3-point shooting percentage.

The 80 points scored by Gilas is on par with Qatar's 79.3 points surrendered per game, fourth-worst in the tournament. On offense they managed to score just 13 field goals while shooting only 21%.

June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez led a balanced Gilas attack with 12 points apiece, while Calvin Oftana finally broke out of a shooting slump with 11 points.

Ange Kouame, who has been playing inconsistently, was the only Gilas player to see the floor for more than 20 minutes as Tim Cone opted to give him more run time in preparation for Iran.

He finished with eight points, ten rebounds and three blocked shots, but had five turnovers as he still had problems catching passes in the paint. He gradually performed better as the game progressed, and hopefully for Gilas the improvement carries over to the next game.

No rest for the weary

Due to the quick turnaround, with the quarterfinal game against Iran coming less than 24 hours after the Qatar game, Tim Cone managed the minutes of his starters.

Fajardo sat out the entire second and fourth quarters, Scottie Thompson saw action just briefly in the second half, while Brownlee scored nine points in the first quarter then headed to the bench for good.

Gilas will need everyone fresh and ready to go against Iran, which is fielding eight players from their 2023 FIBA World Cup squad, although this doesn't include Team Melli legend Hamed Haddadi.

Iran has won all its games by an average of 21.7 points, even though it could be argued that they benefited from the luck of the draw and were grouped with Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. None of those teams qualified for the World Cup.

Still, Team Melli will be a tough out for Gilas. Iran is second to hosts China in points allowed, permitting just 61.0 points per game, and 2-point field goals made with 22.3. They're tops in steals (14.0) and points off turnovers (20.7). While they're not a great 3-point shooting team, hitting just 31% from beyond the arc, Gilas is giving up the most 3-point shots per game at 11.0.

Iran isn't actually a big team, and in fact Gilas is the better rebounding team (52.0-49.0). They only have one player -- 7-foot-2Hasan Aliakbari -- above seven feet, and he's only playing ten minutes a game. Their main center, 6-8 Mesaim Mirzaeitalarposhti, is averaging 12.7 points and 9.3 boards per game. He figures to be matched up with Fajardo, who must continue to hit his midrange jump shot to draw Mesaim out of the paint.

With Haddadi's retirement, the last link to Iran's golden generation is gone. This is now an entirely new Team Melli that is tasked with restoring lost basketball glory. Navid Rezaeifar, a 6-4 forward, is their leading scorer with 17.0 points per game, while two other players average double digits in scoring.

Iran has the edge in cohesion, but Gilas will have the best player on the court in Brownlee, who is the tournament's second-leading scorer with 18.8 points per game.

The key for Gilas will be its 3-point shooting, which is a fifth-worst 29.2%. Gilas actually takes the second-fewest 3-point attempts per game at just 21.7.

The shooters have gotten a lot of open looks, but the shots are dropping often enough for Marcio Lassiter (30%), Arvin Tolentino (30%) and even Brownlee (24%). Thompson has taken just six 3-point attempts and made just one.