For the first time in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 qualifiers, Gilas Pilipinas tasted defeat.

After sweeping their games in the first two windows, the Philippines stumbled against a determined Chinese Taipei squad, falling 91-84 at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium.

It was a game that exposed more of Gilas' vulnerabilities; issues that had been evident in their past few tune-up games. From defensive lapses to struggles in the team's offensive execution, the loss served as a wake-up call for the team as they aim to have a better showing in the Asia Cup.

Beyond the loss, there were key takeaways that could help shape and improve Gilas' approach as they move forward and in their game against New Zealand on Sunday.

June Mar Fajardo's usage

Fajardo's stat line of nine points and five rebounds reflects his performance -- he was on the floor, but the 35-year-old's influence on the game felt limited.

He remained a threat on offense because of his mere presence in the paint. Chinese Taipei continued to send an extra defender towards him at the post, which created opportunities for Gilas as the defense rotated.

Gilas also caused when they ran two-man games in the pick-and-roll between Fajardo and Justin Brownlee. Chinese Taipei needed to blitz Brownlee to make him release the ball, but the consequence was that Fajardo rolled to the basket for an almost assured bucket inside. Fajardo will still be able generate good offense whenever he's on the floor.

However, he was mostly hunted on the defensive end by the Chinese Taipei squad. Through multiple spread ball screens run by the opposition, Gilas was willing to switch even Fajardo -- which led to him being in an island against the smaller guards. It led to easier looks for them if Fajardo was dropping back or using their foot speed to get to the basket. The numbers reflect this as Chinese Taipei drained 14 3-pointers and won the points in the paint battle at 28-16.

Gilas will need to tinker the lineups so Fajardo can be a net positive and avoid having him become a defensive liability.

Local support for Justin Brownlee

Justin Brownlee Asia Cup-leading 39-point effort was not enough as he found little support in the loss. FIBA

Add this to the already rich Louvre collection of Justin Brownlee's international performances. He put on a shooting clinic, dropping his Asia Cup qualifiers-best 39 points on an incredible 8-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc. Brownlee also tallied six rebounds and eight assists, capping off an excellent individual effort.

But even with Brownlee's heroics, it wasn't enough to carry Gilas to victory. The biggest issue? A lack of offensive support. Only one other player, Dwight Ramos, reached double figures with 15 points. Though he struggled with efficiency and shot just 33% from the field. Key contributors like Scottie Thompson and Chris Newsome never found their rhythm and combined for just 11 points on 28.6% shooting.

Another growing concern is the heavy workload on certain players. Three of Gilas' key pieces like the aforementioned Ramos (38:30), Brownlee (38:03), and Thompson (37:54) -- played nearly the entire game. Meanwhile, three players among the nine players that suited up in Calvin Oftana (8:39), Carl Tamayo (4:47), and CJ Perez (3:27) -- barely saw the floor, while young standout Kevin Quiambao was left out of the rotation entirely.

This raises bigger questions beyond just one game. For Gilas to truly develop into a sustainable, competitive program, there has to be trust in the entire roster - not just in a select few. Brownlee has proven time and again that he can carry the load, but relying on him too much without integrating other players into significant roles limits the team's long-term growth.

The goal should not only be to win now but to build a system where more players can step up and contribute in crucial moments. Coach Tim Cone and his staff have the challenge of striking this balance, ensuring that Gilas isn't just a team dependent on individual brilliance but one that thrives on collective strength.