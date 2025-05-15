Why Gilas Pilipinas' road to the World Cup will be tougher than expected

Magnolia is out to a hot start because of a new philosophy that is taking the pressure off of Calvin Abueva. (1:35)

The path to the 2027 FIBA World Cup is expected to take a tougher road for Gilas Pilipinas, as they are slated to play with Oceania's best in the first round of the qualifiers.

The Philippines is set to compete in the group stage, beginning in November, against powerhouse Australia, familiar rival New Zealand, and a Jericho Cruz-led Guam. The home-and-away games against these three opponents will take place across the first three windows and form the first round.

To advance, Gilas Pilipinas must finish among the top three in their group. Should they do so, they'll cross over with the top three teams from Group C and play another set of home-and-away games. The top seven teams, top three nations from the merged groups after the second round, plus host nation Qatar will determine which nations qualify for the FIBA World Cup from Asia.

Gilas again face New Zealand in the group stages of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. FIBA Media Bureau

One of the most anticipated games will be against Australia, the first meeting between the two nations since their infamous brawl during the 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Bulacan. That incident, which made headlines worldwide, resulted in multiple suspensions and strained relations between the programs.

Now, seven years later, a new chapter begins. Both sides have moved on with fresh rosters and new leadership, but the emotional weight of that clash remains. Australia, still a global force with NBA-caliber talent and a system rooted in defensive toughness and disciplined execution, presents the ultimate benchmark. For Gilas, these games are not only a chance to compete, they're a moment to show maturity and how far the program has come since that dark day.

Equally significant are the matchups with New Zealand, a team Gilas has become quite familiar with. The two nations recently faced off twice during the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, where the Philippines got its first win over the Tall Blacks in a FIBA-sanctioned tournament and New Zealand got back on their home turf.

These recurring matchups raise the stakes for every contest. Gilas must adapt quickly and figure out how to close the gap, especially with qualification hopes potentially hanging on a single result. A split in the World Cup qualifiers could be crucial to advancing.

Meanwhile, Guam rounds out the group, led by PBA veteran Jericho Cruz. While they may not have the depth of their groupmates, Guam remains a dangerous squad capable of springing an upset. For Gilas, these are must-win games. With Australia and New Zealand posing major challenges, dropping a game to Guam could seriously dent the Philippines' path to qualification.

As the qualifiers unfold, the spotlight will be on how the Gilas program fosters cohesion and continuity within a single core roster. With limited time between windows, building trust, chemistry, and system familiarity will be critical. Every game serves as a checkpoint, not just for performance, but for how well the team grows together under pressure. The road to 2027 is steep, but success will depend on how prepared this group becomes in pursuit of a return to the FIBA World Cup stage.