Gilas Pilipinas officially began its buildup for the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup on Monday afternoon, led by head coach Tim Cone.

While there was no on-court action just yet, the gathering marked the first step for the national team as they mapped out their plans heading into the crucial weeks before the tournament.

The session served more as a strategic meeting than a full practice, with players watching film and discussing adjustments. With Justin Brownlee still in the United States and Kevin Quiambao hoping for a spot in the NBA Summer League, a full roster turnout wasn't expected.

The ongoing PBA Philippine Cup playoffs also meant that several key players were unavailable, some due to injuries sustained during the grueling grind.

"This is just the first step of coming together, with no real court time. It was just really a meeting and went over some videos of our past games," said Cone.

Player readiness remains a top concern.

Gilas pool members from San Miguel Beermen, Barangay Ginebra and TNT Tropang Giga such as Calvin Oftana, Scottie Thompson, June Mar Fajardo and Japeth Aguilar, are all either nursing injuries or fresh off intense playoff action.

Meanwhile, overseas-based standouts like Dwight Ramos and Carl Tamayo haven't seen competitive action since May, leaving the team with a mix of players either banged-up or needing to get back in game shape.

"We got guys that are out of shape and also got players who are 'over-shape'," Cone said about the dilemma Gilas is in at present.

"It's all kinds of different tangents that we are trying to bring together. So right now, guys are just going to focus on their games and we're going to work out with who's available."

To strengthen the pool, Cone confirmed the addition of four names: Ginebra's RJ Abarrientos and Troy Rosario, FIBA World Cup returnee Rhenz Abando and Magnolia Hotshots' Zav Lucero.

Their inclusion follows FIBA's directive to submit an extended list of players to be part of the Gilas pool.

Yet for now, Cone thinks he will stick with the original Gilas lineup from previous tournaments -- with a caveat of having optionality this time.

"As of now, the [original] 12 we intend to bring there. But if something happens or if we feel someone is really contributing, we'll add them in," Cone said of the expanded pool of Gilas.

However, Lucero's availability remains in limbo due to eligibility issues.

Like fellow prospect Quentin Millora-Brown, the Magnolia forward reportedly did not obtain a Philippine passport before the age of 16 -- a prerogative to don national team colors. The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is currently in talks to clarify his status.

Before heading to Saudi Arabia, Gilas will hold a send-off exhibition against the Macau Black Bears on July 28, which looms as Gilas' lone opportunity to test rotations and build chemistry in a game setting.

While the road to the Asia Cup is paved with uncertainty, especially with player availability and fitness still in flux, this early gathering signals a renewed commitment to long-term program building.

With Cone at the helm and a deeper, evolving pool that blends PBA stars, overseas talents and up-and-coming prospects, Gilas is planting the seeds for sustained continuity.

The hope is not just to compete -- but to finally build a system that can grow across tournaments, cycles, and generations.