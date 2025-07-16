Open Extended Reactions

After a strong stand against world No. 9 Japan -- which ultimately ended in a narrow three-point loss -- Gilas Pilipinas Women got its first victory of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup in Shenzhen, China on Wednesday with a close 73-70 victory over Lebanon.

This enabled the team to retain their status of being part of Division A and have a chance to make it to the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Germany.

Philippines jumped out guns ablazing in the first quarter, building a 29-12 advantage, but Lebanon made sure to shut down Gilas' bench -- which only got seven points from Kent Pastrana besides Sumayah Sugapong's 14 -- and made it hard for the team's main stars to get their groove offensively.

However, with just a two-point lead after three quarters, Gilas just had more in the tank in the final term from inside incursions and clutch free throws to officially match their 6th place finish in the 2023 staging of the tournament.

Animam's dominance inside the paint

Despite facing a towering Lebanese frontline led by Zena Elias and naturalized player Jillian Archer, Jack Animam proved once again why she remains the heart of Gilas Pilipinas' interior game.

As the only woman that can go toe-to-toe against Lebanon's bigs, Animam anchored the paint with poise, toughness, and elite anticipation, dominating both ends of the floor from the opening tip.

She finished with a monster stat line -- 14 points, 16 rebounds, and five assists -- but it was her early aggression that truly shifted momentum.

Animam racked up ten points and six boards in the first quarter alone, sending a clear message to the opposition that the paint belonged to her.

Her timing on the boards and the ability to find cutters off movement opened up Gilas' offense and steadied their rhythm.

With performances like this, Animam is not just making an impact now -- she's setting the standard for what Gilas needs to consistently contend in higher-level competitions moving forward.

With 14 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, Jack Animam was unsurprisingly a pivotal figure in Gilas Pilipinas Women's victory over Lebanon. FIBA

Young backcourt trio lays the foundation for the future

It wasn't just Jack Animam's dominance in the paint that made headlines -- the guard rotation of Vanessa De Jesus, Naomi Panganiban and Sumayah Sugapong showed why the future of Philippine women's basketball is in good hands.

De Jesus served as the engine of the offense, tallying 13 points and six assists while keeping Gilas composed against pressure. Her ability to create off the dribble and find teammates in stride added structure to the team's halfcourt sets.

Another fellow starter in Panganiban also brought relentless energy, chipping in ten points and filling the gaps on both ends with her hustle. Whether it was pushing the pace or getting back in transition, her presence gave Gilas an extra gear.

Meanwhile, Sugapong added a steady 12 points, including timely shots that helped maintain the lead when momentum threatened to swing. This confidence as a shot creator adds a new layer to Gilas' perimeter offense.

In this win, the commendable aspect from these three players was their effort to crash the offensive glass, with a combined eight offensive rebounds -- ultimately helping Gilas to even lead that category at 21-16. As this trio continues to grow and gain international experience, their blend of scoring, playmaking, and defensive effort could anchor Gilas' backcourt for years to come.

Gilas will now await the second-place finisher in Group A, either Korea or New Zealand -- both of whom they faced in the previous Asia Cup.

The play-in quarterfinal game is set for Friday at 6:30 p.m. local time.