It's mission accomplished for Philippines in the 2025 FIBA Women's Asia Cup, but the bigger task is still far from over.

Besides retaining their status in Division A, the other step for Gilas Pilipinas Women was to show that they truly belong and can compete against the best teams in the region.

In the latest edition of the Women's Asia Cup, the team did just that -- matching their best-ever finish of 6th place back in 2023 with a performance that proved their steady growth.

From hard-fought battles against powerhouses, Gilas showcased improved cohesion and confidence to not back down against higher-seeded nations, marking a turning point in the program's long-term development.

This has propelled the team to enter its first FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup qualifiers, and have momentum going into Philippines' hosting of the 2027 Women's Asia Cup.

Even though their record throughout the tournament matched their subpar performance in the William Jones Cup weeks prior at 1-4, there were a lot of positives to ponder over.

It included a gallant stand against Japan and almost taking fifth place only to lose late against New Zealand.

At the same time, room for improvement for Gilas remains on the horizon, knowing they were so close to claiming shocking wins over tougher opponents.

Thus, let's examine the bright spots of the team and what can be improved on by the team as they head into more battles.

Guard play is intact

Even without veteran leader Afril Bernardino in the lineup, Gilas' guard rotation proved to be one of their biggest strengths in the Asia Cup.

Leading the charge was naturalized player Vanessa de Jesus, who immediately stepped into the role of primary ball handler and floor general. The poise she showed in high-pressure situations -- meshing well with Jack Animam in two-women actions -- and ability to score at all three levels gave Gilas a composed and consistent presence on the court.

Against elite Asian defenses, De Jesus dictated tempo and delivered when it mattered most, validating her status as a cornerstone for the program moving forward. She ultimately averaged 13.2 points (9th in the tournament), 2.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.0 steals on 52.6 TS%.

Complementing her were two of the youngest players on the team, 19-year-olds Naomi Panganiban and Sumayah Sugapong, who both played beyond their years.

Regular starter Panganiban provided a much-needed scoring punch with her aggressive drives and fearless rim attacks, as she also posted numbers of 13.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 steals -- while also averaging 4.7 free throw attempts in the last three games and shot at 85.7%.

Meanwhile, Sugapong brought a steady hand off the bench, with her shot-making paired by her smart and simple decisions that kept the offense flowing. The UC San Diego standout displayed maturity and readiness to perform against the three squads that Gilas gave some trouble, pouring 12.3 points in 18.7 minutes in those three assignments.

Adding to the backcourt firepower was sharpshooter Khate Castillo, who stretched opposing defenses with her range. Her quick trigger from beyond the arc forced defenders to stay attached, opening up driving lanes for De Jesus and Panganiban.

Even in limited touches, Castillo's gravity as a shooter changed how teams guarded Gilas, giving the team a valuable off-ball threat who could swing the momentum with a single catch-and-shoot triple. This impact was felt in their last game versus New Zealand, where she scored 14 points on 57.1% from beyond the arc.

Together, this guard core gave Gilas a potent mix of scoring, playmaking, and control. With De Jesus orchestrating, Panganiban and Sugapong providing youthful energy and pressure, and Castillo stretching the floor, the backcourt not only held its own against Asia's elite but often outplayed more experienced units.

It's a group built not just for the present, but for the long-term vision of the program -- one that's now equipped with the skill set and mentality to compete at the highest level.

Emergence of Kacey Dela Rosa as an able big

Another major development for Gilas was the emergence of Kacey Dela Rosa as a reliable frontcourt partner for Jack Animam.

A reigning UAAP MVP with Ateneo, Dela Rosa finally translated her collegiate dominance onto the international stage, showcasing her improved mobility, rim protection, and ability to finish through contact.

She gave Gilas a second interior anchor -- someone who could battle on the boards, rotate defensively, and contest shots without sacrificing spacing or pace.

Dela Rosa's ability to finish through contact and convert high-percentage looks gave Gilas a valuable interior scoring threat to complement Jack Animam's presence.

When defenses collapsed on Animam, Dela Rosa was often ready to capitalize, either with a soft hook, a quick lay-in, or a well-timed putback. And after struggling in the first few games of the tournament, she played a vital role in their win against Lebanon by scoring ten points, five rebounds, and three steals.

It was then followed up with a great contribution in their last assignment against New Zealand, by being a deterrence at the rim with six blocks.

Her defensive instincts and understanding of spacing allowed Gilas to maintain pressure in the paint, even against bigger and more physical opponents. As she continues to gain confidence and experience, Dela Rosa is shaping up to be an essential piece in Gilas' evolving frontcourt.

The second consecutive 6th-place finish served as both a milestone and a measuring stick. Gilas Women proved they can compete with Asia's best, but also exposed areas -- particularly in size and physicality -- that still need to be addressed.

With momentum on their side and bigger stages ahead, the challenge now is to turn promise into consistency and take the next step forward.