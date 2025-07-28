Open Extended Reactions

After a long PBA season, all attention shifts to Gilas Pilipinas' preparation and campaign in the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup.

Gilas Pilipinas in their final tune-up match before heading to the Asia Cup had to dig deep to escape with a 103-98 win against the Macau Black Bears. With June Mar Fajardo and Calvin Oftana sitting out after a grueling PBA Finals, Gilas struggled early but found their footing when it mattered most.

Macau came out firing, hitting an incredible 70.6% from three (12-of-17) in the first half while capitalizing on Gilas' 11 turnovers. But after falling behind by double digits, the Philippines stormed back with a dominant 57-35 second half. It wasn't pretty throughout the game, yet the fight and adjustments shown by the team can be taken as positives - especially with new roles taking shape and rotation pieces stepping up and an old reliable coming to the rescue.

Justin Brownlee still has it

When Brownlee puts on the Philippines' colors, he produces magic. After recovering from a thumb injury sustained in the Commissioner's Cup, the naturalized import once again carried Gilas with an all-around performance of 32 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists - doing it on a jaw-dropping 93.7 TS%. He was everywhere: elite shot-making, crashing the boards, initiating plays, and bailing the team out with tough buckets late in the clock.

More than the numbers, it was how Brownlee controlled the pace and steadied the team when the offense sputtered. He mostly operated at the four spot, often setting up at the post where Macau was forced to send double teams - opening up kick-outs or cutting lanes for teammates. With the Black Bears switching and closing out aggressively, Brownlee consistently found ways to create advantages - either by attacking mismatches, collapsing the defense, or hitting open teammates off the drive.

Even with the return of other key players looming, Brownlee remains the most dependable option in pressure moments. His ability to manufacture points out of nothing, especially when sets break down, continues to be Gilas' ultimate safety valve. With him looking healthy and in rhythm, the Philippines can count on their hero to keep delivering when the lights shine brightest.

Kevin Quiambao's high usage producing results

Fresh off his time training overseas, Quiambao reported back to Gilas looking more confident, polished, and ready for a bigger role. Against Macau, he showed why it merits for Tim Cone to give him more playing time in the Asia Cup, finishing with 14 points on a highly efficient 5-of-7 shooting clip, including three made triples. An improved and more fluid shooting mechanics were on display, as he calmly knocked down catch-and-shoot threes and showed no hesitation when left open beyond the arc.

But Quiambao's contributions go far beyond just spacing the floor. Featured more as a ballhandler and decision-maker in halfcourt sets, he had several possessions where he initiated offense from the top of the key or the elbow - surveying the floor and making smart reads. He was also used as a grab-and-go threat, pushing the ball in transition after securing defensive rebounds, which gave Gilas a different look in the open court. Starting alongside Brownlee but later staggered to anchor lineups without him, Quiambao played an important dual role - providing offense when Brownlee rested and complementing him as a floor-spacing, high-IQ forward when they shared the court.

The way Cone deployed Quiambao signals trust - and it's easy to see why. With his evolving offensive arsenal and growing poise, the young forward is shaping up to be a vital connector and creator in Gilas' system. The versatility, both in structure and in flow, gives the team a much-needed boost of unpredictability and skill.

AJ Edu's filling the big man void

With Fajardo out for this friendly and with Kai Sotto unavailable for the upcoming Asia Cup qualifiers, AJ Edu stepped in and made a strong case to be one of Gilas' primary bigs moving forward. He finished with 15 points on an efficient 6-of-9 shooting night, showcasing a growing comfort as a play-finisher and offensive piece within his skill set in the Gilas' system.

Edu thrived as a target off guard penetration - catching drop passes in the dunker spot and finishing through contact with control. He also showed good timing on short rolls and in delayed actions, keeping himself available for easy looks when the defense collapsed. Beyond scoring, his decision-making as a passer out of the post stood out, hitting cutters and quickly swinging the ball when help came. His chemistry with the perimeter players gave the offense balance.

Still, his greatest value remains on the defensive end. Edu was a reliable anchor, switching when needed, walling up drives, and altering shots inside. He dominated his matchup against Quentin Millora-Brown, using his mobility and positioning to neutralize Macau's interior threat. While the stat sheet highlighted his scoring, it was Edu's two-way presence that truly gave Gilas stability in the absence of their top frontcourt stars.