The final 12-man roster of Gilas Pilipinas for the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup has been officially announced and, at first glance, it's largely what fans have come to expect.

The program, under the continued direction of head coach Tim Cone, retains its core that has brought recent international success. Familiar faces like Justin Brownlee, Scottie Thompson, Dwight Ramos and June Mar Fajardo headline the squad once again.

But beneath the surface, the roster invites quiet conversations whether it can still be improved.

With Kai Sotto officially ruled out due to his anterior cruciate ligament injury, Gilas turned to a familiar veteran presence in Japeth Aguilar to reinforce the frontline. It was a logical choice for the program -- but one that also sparked questions.

Were there younger or more mobile options to consider? Could this have been an opportunity to introduce new blood or recalibrate the team's frontcourt approach?

So let's assume the pool was extended, papers of questionable locals are already processed and cleared for action. Let's look at how these players can help better the chances of Gilas to advance in the Asia Cup.

Quentin Millora-Brown

With his imposing stature and defense-oriented mindset, 6-foot-10 Quentin Millora-Brown looks perfectly suited for the international stage. UAAP Media Bureau

In terms of raw profile and trajectory, Millora-Brown might be the closest thing Gilas has to a traditional five-man who could eventually inherit the role from Fajardo.

The 6-foot-10 center is a rugged interior presence who doesn't need the ball to impact the game. His game is built around rim protection, rebounding, and physicality -- all premium assets in international play.

During his recent stint in UAAP Season 87 with the UP Fighting Maroons, Millora-Brown averaged just under a double-double per game of 9.3 points and 9.9 rebounds. While the numbers may not leap off the page, the film shows a big who seals well, hustles hard, and understands verticality on defense.

More importantly, he embraces being the last line of defense and thrives in doing the grunt work on both ends. For a Gilas team that will eventually need to move on from Fajardo, now could've been the perfect time to start easing in someone with a similar interior mindset.

Who he replaces: Japeth Aguilar

At this stage in Aguilar's career, his production in the national team has tapered off. Health concerns and diminishing minutes have made his impact less consistent.

Millora-Brown, by contrast, represents a longer-term option -- physically engaged, willing to battle, and positioned to grow into the role.

While Aguilar's athleticism has long been a national team asset, the need for a younger, more physically-engaged interior presence is becoming hard to ignore.

Zav Lucero

Zav Lucero was removed from consideration for FIBA Asia Cup selection given uncertainty over his eligibility status but is coming off the back of a breakout season in the PBA with Magnolia Hotshots. PBA Images

Lucero offers a skill set that fits the modern international game: a hybrid forward who can guard multiple positions, rebound aggressively, and play within system flow.

As a stretch four or even a combo forward, Lucero's length and activity fill the kind of role that doesn't require a high usage rate. He doesn't force the action, but makes himself available -- cutting, crashing the glass, spacing the floor, and recovering quickly on defense.

Offensively, Lucero's value lies in his versatility.

He doesn't need the ball in his hands to contribute. He can cut, hit open shots, and make the right reads in short-roll situations. His ability to operate as a connective piece between the perimeter and the post gives Gilas flexibility in its lineups.

He also rebounds well for his position, often winning 50-50 battles and helping spark transition play off defensive stops.

Who he replaces: Jamie Malonzo

Malonzo has shown flashes of potential before his gruesome injury, but his recent performances with Barangay Ginebra in the PBA haven't inspired the same confidence.

Whether it's form, rhythm or role-related, his production has dipped -- and that opens the door for someone like Lucero.

He brings balance: more versatility on both ends and a steadier presence who can blend in without disrupting team flow.

Kiefer Ravena

Kiefer Ravena could have offered a structure-oriented playmaker who can dictate the tempo when that is a more pressing need than the scorers and combo guards which Gilas Pilipinas have aplenty. FIBA

Gilas has long struggled with finding a true lead guard in this iteration of the team under Cone -- and that's where Ravena becomes critical.

In a guard-heavy pool filled with scorers and combo guards, Ravena offers something different: structure.

He's a system-oriented playmaker who can control tempo, manage the halfcourt and read defensive coverages with clarity.

With extensive FIBA experience under his belt, Ravena knows the pace and nuance of international basketball better than most in the current pool.

Ravena may not wow with athleticism or scoring bursts, but his value lies in organization. He gets his teammates in the right spots, knows when to slow things down or push in transition, and rarely forces plays.

In tournaments where half-court execution and late-game decisions can swing outcomes, having a true point guard becomes less of a luxury and more of a necessity.

The veteran leadership and calmness Ravena will bring is crucial, especially when games get chaotic.

Who he replaces: CJ Perez

Perez's role on the team commonly overlaps with the likes of Scottie Thompson and Dwight Ramos, with his mix of scoring and defensive hustle in spurts.

The need for a change-of-pace guard who prioritizes facilitating over finishing could make room for someone like Ravena.

In a lineup that already has enough creators and slashers, adding a pass-first floor general might bring more balance and unlock better offensive flow.