Open Extended Reactions

Add another entry to Justin Brownlee's growing collection of clutch performances.

Gilas Pilipinas kept their 2025 FIBA Asia Cup run alive with a gritty 95-88 overtime victory over host Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. The win not only secured the Philippines a spot in the quarterfinals, but also surpassed their 2022 Asia Cup finish, marking their first trip to the last eight in this era of the tournament.

Unlike their first three outings, Gilas came out firing from the opening tip. Even with June Mar Fajardo picking up two early fouls, the smaller, well-spaced lineup featuring AJ Edu as the lone big gave the offense breathing room. Brownlee thrived with more space to attack, Kevin Quiambao capitalized on his touches with sharp reads and quick decisions, and Scottie Thompson's signature hustle plays helped keep possessions alive. The result was a crisp, high-tempo start that built a 10-point cushion after the first quarter.

Quiambao's offensive impact was especially felt in the first half, where he tallied 11 points in just 13 minutes. His floor spacing and willingness to shoot pulled Saudi bigs away from the paint and opened driving lanes for his teammates. In the second half, he continued to punish soft closeouts, finishing the game with 17 points, three assists, and a 66 TS% - numbers that underscored his importance in breaking down the host's defensive schemes.

Saudi Arabia, however, found their own offensive rhythm through Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, whose off-ball movement around down screens flowing into pick-and-rolls put constant pressure on the Gilas defense. Saudi Arabia trimmed the gap to three at halftime, with Abdur-Rahkman already pouring in 14 points on 57.1% shooting from deep. He would go on to finish with a stellar 33 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 69.1 TS%, carving up Gilas' drop coverage and punishing every defensive lapse.

The third quarter became a chess match. Abdur-Rahkman relentlessly hunted mismatches and exploited poor screen navigation to create clean looks for himself and his teammates. Brownlee, sensing the momentum shift, went to work on offense by targeting smaller defenders and scoring efficiently in isolation.

Yet Saudi Arabia's frontcourt strength began to tilt the balance, with Mohammed Alsuwailem dominating the interior. His 26-point, 14-rebound double-double gave the hosts a five-point edge with under two minutes to play, putting Gilas on the brink.

That's when Brownlee reminded everyone why he's built a reputation for late-game heroics. Down 79-76 with just 8.4 seconds left, he calmly rose for a contested 3-pointer and buried it to tie the game, sending the Filipino fans into a frenzy and forcing overtime. In the extra period, Gilas seized the momentum, riding their defensive stops and timely buckets to complete the comeback and punch their ticket to the quarterfinals.

While Brownlee's performance stole the spotlight, other Gilas standouts made their mark. Thompson's stat line of four points, 10 rebounds, and four assists only told part of the story, as his relentless activity and smart decisions kept Gilas afloat in key stretches. Edu, despite struggling to finish inside, hit crucial perimeter shots and anchored the paint defensively, ending with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists in a well-rounded performance.

Up next is a monumental challenge on Wednesday against two-time defending champions Australia in the quarterfinals. It will be their first meeting since the infamous 2018 brawl. The odds will be steep, but for now, Gilas can savor this hard-earned win, built on yet another unforgettable Brownlee moment.