Open Extended Reactions

Gilas Pilipinas' hopes of landing a medal at the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup came to an end on Wednesday with an 84-60 defeat at the hands of Australia in the quarterfinals at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

With no classification games for eliminated teams, this also marks the Philippines' final appearance in the tournament.

They now await the results of the remaining quarterfinal matchups to determine their final seeding.

From the opening tip, Australia immediately punished Gilas' lack of urgency in defending the perimeter. The Boomers shot a blistering 58.3% from three in the first quarter (7-of-12), taking advantage of slow closeouts and miscommunications on rotations.

Transition defense was another glaring weakness, as the Philippines failed to match up quickly in the open floor, leading to a 9-0 disparity in fastbreak points in the first half. Australia's early barrage not only built them a double-digit lead, but also forced Gilas into chasing the game before they could even settle into their offensive sets.

Jaylin Galloway set the tone for Australia, knocking down three triples in the opening period en route to 15 points. Owen Foxwell led all scorers with 17 points, using his quickness to blow by defenders and finish at the rim, while Jack McVeigh added 12 points as a steady secondary option.

The balanced scoring from multiple Australian weapons kept the pressure constant, making it difficult for Gilas to key in on just one player.

Defensively, the Philippines' struggles were a continuation of their Asia Cup trend.

Their base scheme -- a conservative drop coverage combined with going under on ball screens -- was altered in this game to include more late switching in pick-and-roll actions.

However, Australia was already in rhythm and adapted quickly, using their guard speed and wing size to attack mismatches. The quick decision-making of their ball handlers exposed the slower feet of Gilas' bigs, leading to consistent rim pressure and quality looks from kick-outs.

Australia also asserted clear dominance inside.

They controlled the boards with a massive 57-36 rebounding advantage, including a 19-10 edge on the offensive glass. This led to a 2-to-1 ratio in second-chance points and helped them win the points-in-the-paint battle, 38-20.

Xavier Cooks and Jack Magnay were particularly impactful, using their length and activity to deter shots at the rim while also punishing Gilas with putbacks and dump-off finishes. Every miss from the Philippines felt like another scoring opportunity for the opposition.

On offense, Gilas was heavily disrupted by Australia's attention on Justin Brownlee.

The Boomers sent early help and quick doubles whenever Brownlee caught the ball in his spots, forcing him to give it up. While he remained efficient with his touches, finishing with 10 points on just seven attempts, the inability of the supporting cast to capitalize on the ensuing 4-on-3 situations proved costly.

Philippines shot just 38.9% from the field, struggling to generate clean looks against Australia's disciplined rotations.

If there was one silver lining, it was the continued emergence of Kevin Quiambao.

Showing no hesitation, Quiambao attacked with aggression, spaced the floor with confidence, and finished through contact. He ended the game with 17 points on an elite 85 TS%, one of the few bright spots in an otherwise tough offensive outing for the team.

As Gilas ends their Asia Cup campaign, the focus now shifts to reflection and recalibration.

Despite flashes of resilience in earlier games, the tournament exposed recurring issues -- slow starts, inconsistent perimeter defense, and overreliance on Brownlee's creation.

The rise of players like Quiambao and Dwight Ramos offers hope, but for Philippines to compete consistently with the continent's elite, there will need to be improvements in depth, defensive schemes, and adaptability against high-level athleticism.

For now, their Asia Cup journey concludes here, falling short of the podium but leaving lessons that could shape the program's future.