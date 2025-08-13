Can Gilas rebound from its uneven FIBA Asia Cup performance?

Open Extended Reactions

It's that time of the year again, when Gilas Pilipinas finds itself under the microscope of millions of passionate Filipino fans.

And to be fair, the scrutiny isn't without reason. For years, the program has been stuck in a familiar cycle: underperforming, changing direction, stringing together wins, and hitting setbacks that stall momentum.

This time, though, there's an added wrinkle to that cycle with the Tim Cone-led Gilas. Built with a clear structure and identity, this version of the national team gives a sense of predictability in its approach. We know what they're trying to execute, and we have a fair idea of the product they'll put on the floor.

The main concern now is whether that level of structure leaves enough room for flexibility when the game starts breaking away from the plan.

While Gilas improved on their ninth place finish from 2022 with its quarterfinal appearance, this current showing is still worth examining. Were the improvements moral victories or did they mask stunted growth as the team faced tougher competition?

Did the triangle offense work?

Gilas' offense was mediocre for the tournament as averaged just 78.8 points per game. But their shot profile under Tim Cone's triangle offense showed a clear preference for the highest-percentage looks. They ranked fifth in two-pointers attempted per game at 42.6.

Much of that production came from Justin Brownlee bailing them out late in possessions, the occasional inside incursions from June Mar Fajardo and AJ Edu, and blind pig actions that let Dwight Ramos attack downhill. The system is designed to get the ball close to the rim -- and while that philosophy works in theory -- it also exposed how reliant they can be on a few specific options to put points on the board.

Is Tim Cone's reliance on a strict triangle offense a liability against tougher international competition? FIBA

The problem came when those first and second reads were taken away. Against tighter defenses, Gilas often stalled and defaulted to Brownlee's shot-making to salvage broken possessions. While his ability to hit contested jumpers or finish tough drives is a luxury, leaning on it too heavily can make the offense predictable.

This has been especially costly in stretches where the team's outside shooting hasn't been enough to keep opponents honest; Gilas hit at just 30.1% from beyond the arc. Defenses clogged the lane and took away the very shots the triangle is built to create.

The question now is whether Cone will loosen the reins enough to blend structure with spontaneity. Against elite competition, the ability to generate points when the playbook goes out the window is just as important as executing a set to perfection. If Gilas can marry the discipline of the triangle with the unpredictability of free-flowing play, they won't just be a team that looks organized - they'll be a team that's dangerous in every situation. With Dwight Ramos and Kevin Quiambao being the future of the squad, there will be no shortage of offensive creativity when tapped for Gilas.

How was the development of young players in the Asia Cup?

In Cone's latest lineup there are four players that should be the building blocks of the team. Ramos has established his role with the team as the Robin to Brownlee's Batman, with averages of 16.8 points, six rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

Edu stood out as the most versatile big man option, especially on the defensive end. His rim protection was a steady presence with 1.6 blocks per game, as he altered shots inside and gave opposing slashers second thoughts about driving to the paint. Beyond that, Edu's mobility allowed him to hold his own in pick-and-roll coverages -- rare for a player his size -- and helped plug gaps in the team's perimeter defense. However, his offensive game still has room to grow. While he set solid screens and rolls into the paint with purpose, his finishing around the rim remained inconsistent with just 36.8% shooting on 2s, leaving points on the table that could be crucial in tighter games.

While AJ Edu showed he could be an anchor on defense, improved shooting would make him a building block for Gilas. FIBA

On the other hand, Kevin Quiambao was a constant source of versatility on offense. His off-ball shooting and timely cuts created easy scoring opportunities, and his knack for reading the defense opened up passing lanes for his teammates. More importantly, he's shown he can be trusted with on-ball reps, initiating plays and making decisions that kept the offense fluid when primary creators were contained. This blend of off-ball value and on-ball reliability makes him one of the few players in the pool who can operate in multiple offensive contexts without the system having to adjust dramatically around him. A scoring average of 12 points on 44% shooting from deep in just only 19.4 minutes should be the sign of things to come.

Carl Tamayo's role has been far more limited in terms of minutes (7.7 minutes), but the impact he made in those short stretches is hard to ignore. The floor spacing he provided as the small ball 5 improved the team's offensive flow, as he pulled defenders away from the paint and created more room for Gilas' slashers to operate. Offensively, he's become a plus contributor, as he knocked down open looks and kept defenses honest. Still, his defensive shortcomings seem to have kept him from earning Cone's full trust and limited his opportunities on the floor. For a player with his shooting touch, finding ways to stay on the court defensively could unlock a much bigger role moving forward.

Does Gilas extend the pool?

One major factor to consider about this matter is the current PBA schedule, which includes a three-conference format. The Philippine Cup wrapped up just two weeks before the Asia Cup, which became taxing for players like Fajardo, Calvin Oftana, and CJ Perez - who had to shoulder heavy workloads in both the league and national team. That mileage eventually took its toll, with Oftana and Perez sidelined in Gilas' last two games. Having a more flexible pool of players could have eased that burden, ensuring the team doesn't have to overextend its mainstays and risk burnout or injury heading into crucial tournament stretches.

Another dimension to this discussion is the value of injecting youth into the roster - particularly players in their early to mid-20s who are already in their primes, thanks to high-level competition overseas. Many of these young Filipino or Filipino-heritage players have carved out roles as Asian imports in leagues like the B.League, KBL, and other overseas leagues -- where they've been tested against a variety of playing styles and higher-paced environments.

Their experience abroad gives them a unique edge -- whether in adapting to different defensive schemes, playing against taller frontlines, or thriving in systems that demand versatility. Bringing them into the pool doesn't just infuse fresh legs; it raises the competitive ceiling of the team.

Cone has emphasized that learning the triangle offense takes time, and he's been firm about sticking with his current core. However, maintaining a closed circle comes with its risks, especially when the calendar is packed and injuries are inevitable. A wider pool that includes young talents in their prime who are playing abroad could offer insurance and allow Cone to integrate new skill sets without sacrificing chemistry.

While continuity is vital, the evolving international landscape means Gilas must strike a balance between system familiarity and keeping pace with the speed, size, and versatility of modern Asian basketball.