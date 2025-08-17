Open Extended Reactions

After a long and tedious process, Quentin Millora-Brown can finally suit up as a local in any FIBA tournament for the Philippines.

For the 25-year-old big man, whose only UAAP appearance came in a one-and-done stint with the UP Fighting Maroons in Season 87, the dispute over his eligibility dragged on for years. What once seemed like a long shot, with many writing him off as another Fil-foreigner who might slip through the cracks of FIBA's strict rules, has now turned into a breakthrough case.

Millora-Brown's camp worked tirelessly to navigate the complex requirements, filing documents, securing proof of his Filipino lineage, and eventually exercising a special power of attorney to push the case forward, according to a document obtained by ESPN Philippines. The legal legwork and persistence eventually paid off, with FIBA granting him recognition as a local because of proof that he got his Philippine passport in 2005.

This means Gilas Pilipinas can further solidify its frontcourt for the future, pairing Millora-Brown with Kai Sotto and AJ Edu to form a potentially formidable rotation. But it also sends a bigger message -- one that extends beyond the paint. Millora-Brown's journey proves that SBP can follow similar paths to maximize its pool of eligible talent.

By leaning on FIBA's regulations, there are multiple pathways to clear players for Gilas Pilipinas, whether through residency, education, or even creative petitions to keep the national team competitive.

10-year residency rule of FIBA

FIBA recognizes players that acquire their nation's passport before they turn 16 years old. But under FIBA Internal Regulations, Book 3, Article 3-21, there is a clause that allows players to still as locals if they have continuously resided in a country for at least ten (10) years before their 16th birthday. This provides a key workaround for athletes who missed the early passport deadline but have established deep ties through residency.

This rule directly benefitted Greg Slaughter and Chris Newsome, who both spent long periods living and playing in the Philippines, eventually being cleared to suit up as locals. Their situations set a precedent, showing that extended residency can overcome late passport acquisition.

Looking ahead, this could also apply to Mike Philips of DLSU, who has rooted his career in the Philippines, and Jason Perkins, who could be an invaluable asset in tournaments like the SEA Games and Asian Games, where PBA schedules often clash with national team schedules.

For Philips, reports have mentioned that he started residing in the country since he was a senior high school student, so he needs to at least wait for a few more years to be considered as a local. His high motor, rebounding instincts, and willingness to do the dirty work inside the paint would give Gilas an energetic, glue-guy type of big who thrives in hustle plays.

On the other hand, Perkins has already proven himself as a reliable PBA veteran. With his league leading average of 23.2 points per game in the Philippine Cup, expect him to offer scoring versatility in the frontcourt that Gilas can lean on in physical international competitions.

If SBP moves to certify him as a local under FIBA's 10-year residency rule, Perkins could immediately slot into Gilas lineups as a steady and dependable forward, especially in tournaments where star players aren't available.

How Angelo Kouame can become a local

FIBA also recognizes players who gain nationality and are molded through a country's education and competition system. In the same ruling of the FIBA Internal Regulations, Book 3, Article 3-21 (interpretation and practice) states that players who have obtained legal nationality and have completed their secondary and/or tertiary education in that country, while staying in the country through basketball for a living may also qualify as locals.

This ruling was crucial in Kouame case. He came to the Philippines, studied secondary education in Multiple Intelligence International School, and starred for Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP for his tertiary education. Although he was naturalized by law, his academic and athletic integration in the Philippines further validated his eligibility under FIBA's framework.

But what truly cements Kouame's local status hinges on whether he can play in the PBA. The league has traditionally been cautious about opening its doors to naturalized players, but a PBA stint would effectively certify Kouame as a "homegrown" local in both the domestic and international sense.

This may bend the PBA's own interpretations of eligibility, but if resolved, it would not only benefit Kouame's career but also give Gilas another fully certified big man alongside Sotto, Edu, and QMB. In a position where depth is critical, this pathway could quietly become one of the most important roster-building moves for the national team.

SBP can still do better

FIBA's eligibility framework often hinges less on heritage and more on strict technicalities. Players with Filipino blood who did not secure clearance before turning 16 are automatically classified as naturalized, regardless of their genuine identity and connection to the country. This creates a frustrating paradox: Athletes who carry Filipino lineage and have consistently expressed their desire to represent the Philippines are still boxed into the same category as imports with no ancestral ties.

Millora-Brown shows that navigating this system is possible when pursued with persistence and thorough legal groundwork. His camp's efforts successfully established his local status, proving that technical barriers can be overcome when approached strategically.

This path should serve as a blueprint for others in similar situations - particularly for high-caliber talents who have been long associated with Philippine basketball but remain stuck under naturalized status due to FIBA's rigid interpretations - just like Jordan Clarkson's participation in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

If that same persistence is applied to comparable cases, Gilas Pilipinas could secure a deeper pool of legitimate locals rather than relying on a single slot for a naturalized player, especially with the inclusion of still ineligible Zav Lucero in the pool before the Asia Cup.

Converting such players into full locals would not only bolster the program's depth at key positions but also align international recognition with the reality of their heritage. While the process is neither simple nor guaranteed, consistent pursuit by the federation could eventually turn paperwork into opportunity, strengthening the national team's future.