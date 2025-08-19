What if Gilas filled its roster with only Filipinos playing abroad?

Open Extended Reactions

One of the biggest hurdles for Gilas Pilipinas in international tournaments has always been player availability. With most of the national pool drawn from the PBA, a league that runs nearly year-round with its three-conference format, finding extended training time with a complete roster has often felt like an impossible luxury. Chemistry, continuity, and preparation suffer as a result.

The problem becomes even trickier with the multiple FIBA windows scattered across the year. While the PBA struggles to navigate this schedule, other Asian leagues have adjusted to make life easier for their national teams. To be specific, Japan's B.League and Korea's KBL have designed calendars that allow players not only to represent their country but also to rest before suiting up on the international stage.

This raises a fascinating "what if."

We're assuming Justin Brownlee remains Gilas' naturalized player and the roster continues to have 11 players and a reserve. Let's take a look at what a team built solely from this overseas group might look like, and how it could reshape the way we think about the future of Gilas. (Numbers are provided by Synergy and RealGM)

Guards

SJ Belangel (Daegu KOGAS Pegasus)

Belangel has emerged as one of the more efficient young guards in the KBL, putting up 14.1 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.9 rebounds while maintaining a strong 54.5 TS%. The playmaking he possesses stands out with a high 28.6% assist rate, showing his ability to consistently create opportunities for his teammates. Beyond passing, Belangel's scoring profile fits international play, as he averages an excellent 1.0 PPP as a pick-and-roll ball handler and 1.3 PPP in transition, proving that he thrives in two offensive play types that can diversify the offense of Gilas.

These strengths make Belangel a natural fit for the national team as both a scoring guard and a facilitator. His ability to balance orchestrating the offense with efficient shot creation gives Gilas a guard who can dictate tempo while also finishing plays himself. With his versatility and continued growth overseas, a Belangel return with Gilas deserves a big thank you for what he can bring to the table.

Kiefer Ravena (Yokohama B-Corsairs)

Kiefer Ravena remains a veteran staple who can make the right reads and hit timely shots. AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Ravena's experience and adaptability make him a valuable asset for Gilas. Averaging 9.8 points and 3.8 assists this season for Yokohama B-Corsairs, he continues to be a steady playmaker with a 28.1% assist rate, underlining his ability to run an offense - just like Belangel. Ravena has found his rhythm as a scorer, posting 12.2 points per game over his last five outings to end the past season while shooting a remarkable 45.5% from beyond the arc on 4.4 attempts per game. This surge shows he can be both a facilitator and a reliable perimeter threat, roles that translate well in international competition.

Ravena's ability to adjust between being a primary ball handler and an off-ball shooter adds balance to any backcourt rotation. His composure and leadership, combined with newfound shooting efficiency, make him a steadying influence for Gilas. In high-pressure situations, his experience in both domestic and international competitions ensures that the team has a veteran guard who can make the right reads and provide timely scoring.

Dwight Ramos (Levanga Hokkaido)

Ramos has steadily built himself into a complete guard who thrives in multiple roles. This season, he is averaging 11.5 points while hitting 35.3% from 3, the best mark of his B.League career, showcasing improved efficiency as a perimeter shooter. Beyond shooting, Ramos contributes as a smart off-ball player, generating 1.5 PPP on cuts, which, while on low volume, highlights his ability to move without the ball and capitalize on defensive lapses.

Already a consistent staple of Gilas Pilipinas, Ramos has proven time and again that his game translates smoothly to the international stage, being the second best scorer of the team at 16.8 points per game in the recently concluded FIBA Asia Cup. Offensively, his improved outside shooting provides steady floor spacing, while his cutting ability makes him a dangerous weapon when defenses collapse. He doesn't need the ball in his hands to make an impact, thriving instead as an adaptable scorer who fits into different offensive roles.

Wings

Ray Parks (Osaka Evessa)

Parks continues to be a steady contributor for his team in their last season, putting up 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 54.1 TS%. His ability to generate offense both off the catch and when creating for others gives Gilas a versatile option on the wing.

A proven scoring presence for Gilas back in the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup at 13.3 points, Parks offers reliable shot-making and adaptability in different offensive schemes. Defenses cannot afford to leave him unchecked on the perimeter, and that gravity opens up lanes for teammates. Added playmaking from the wing further makes Gilas' attack versatile, making Parks a well-rounded option who can slide into various lineups without disrupting the flow of the offense.

Matthew Wright (Kawasaki Brave Thunders)

Maybe a forgotten piece in the PBA, but Wright remains one of the most respected shooters in the B.League, averaging 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 56 games. Transition 3s at 42.9% and spot-up shooting at 35.4% highlight the ability to punish defenses in multiple settings. Even if efficiency has dipped slightly overall, the shooting profile still commands defensive attention wherever he is on the floor.

That gravity translates directly to Gilas' offense, which struggled mightily from 3-point range at just 30.1% in the Asia Cup. Wright's inclusion could help stretch defenses and create space for playmakers to operate, forcing opponents to pick their poison when choosing between helping at the rim or staying glued to him beyond the arc. The threat he poses as a shooter, combined with experience at the international level, ensures he remains a valuable piece in any Gilas rotation.

Thirdy Ravena (BC Dubai)

Thirdy Ravena's ability to create points could give Gilas a needed spark. FIBA

Ravena showcased an aggressive and efficient offensive profile during his 2023-24 season with San-En NeoPhoenix, averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.0 steal on 59.4 TS%. Driving to the basket proved to be his biggest weapon, converting 64% of attempts with an excellent 1.28 PPP, while also generating second-chance points at 1.4 PPP on offensive putbacks. That blend of slashing and hustle reflects the high-energy style he brings to every possession.

Ravena gives Gilas a wing who can consistently attack off the dribble, finish through contact, and manufacture points outside of structured sets. The extra possessions created through offensive rebounding only add to his value, providing the kind of spark that can change the momentum of games. With his mix of athleticism, effort, and scoring versatility, Ravena is the type of wing who raises the overall energy and offensive punch of Gilas.

Tweener

Carl Tamayo (Changwon LG Sakers)

Tamayo has quickly carved out a role in the KBL, averaging 15.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 51.4 TS%. Post-up efficiency remains a strength at 50.6%, while 1.13 PPP on early jumpers off catch-and-shoot looks shows how effective he is when plays require minimal reads. Winning a KBL championship in his rookie season speaks to his ability to contribute right away, but consistent minutes in the recent Asia Cup continue to be the problem for him to fully show his wares with Gilas, with just 7.7 minutes per game.

Although there are qualms about his ability to defend consistently, Gilas stands to benefit even more if Tamayo is fully unleashed. Offensive potential stretches from low-post scoring to pick-and-pop jumpers, giving the team a unique inside-out weapon. With the ability to score against mismatches and knock down early looks in the offense, Tamayo provides a versatile scoring option who can tilt games when given the green light.

Kevin Quiambao (Goyang Sono Skygunners)

Kevin Quiambao has already proven his worth after emerging as a key player for Gilas in this year's Asia Cup. FIBA

Quiambao continues to showcase rapid development as an all-around forward in his first season in the KBL, putting up 16.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.3 steals on 52.2 TS%. Growth in on-ball skills has been evident, but efficiency off movement makes him even more dangerous - scoring 1.4 PPP on cuts, 1.2 PPP off handoffs, and 40% on spot-up threes. These numbers highlight a player who can both initiate offense and thrive within a system.

The recent Asia Cup showed exactly why Quiambao is such a big piece for Gilas' future. A forward with the ability to score, facilitate, and stretch defenses is rare, and his progression proves he can impact games at the highest level. Combining shooting touch with playmaking instincts gives Gilas a modern tweener who can seamlessly blend skill with size on offense.

William Navarro (Busan KCC Egis)

Navarro's PBA stint with NorthPort and Magnolia in the Philippine Cup displayed his growth, averaging 15.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 55.7 TS%. Strength on the glass and efficiency as a scorer fit the mold of a reliable frontcourt contributor. While his offensive profile is more complementary than featured, the ability to finish plays consistently makes him a natural fit alongside high-usage teammates.

For Gilas, the biggest value Navarro provides lies in being a dependable play-finisher and defensive anchor. His 2022 FIBA Asia Cup performance showed how effective he can be in that role, scoring when opportunities present themselves while taking on tough defensive assignments. A straightforward offensive role that maximizes finishing ability, combined with physicality on the boards, gives Gilas exactly the kind of glue piece every team needs.

Bigs

Kai Sotto (Koshigaya Alphas)

Sotto put together a strong campaign with his second team in the B.League, averaging 13.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks on 57.8% true shooting across 26 games. Development in his midrange game stood out, producing 1.13 PPP on catch-and-shoot twos around the free-throw line, which adds another dimension to his offensive arsenal. Size, touch around the rim, and ability to step into jumpers make him a difficult cover for opposing bigs.

Even with Sotto recovering from an injury, expect him to be one of the main centerpieces of Gilas once he returns, showing his value in the past Asia Cup qualifiers with excellent numbers of 15.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. The combination of interior scoring, rebounding presence, and rim protection ensures he impacts the game on both ends. With continued growth on the offensive end, Sotto provides Gilas with a versatile big who can anchor the paint while also stretching defenses just enough to keep them honest.

AJ Edu (Nagasaki Velca)

While AJ Edu showed he could be an anchor on defense for any Gilas team. FIBA

Edu continues to fill a vital role as a defensive anchor, averaging 5.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks on 55.8 TS% in the past season. While scoring numbers may not stand out, the rim protection and physical interior defense have been consistently impactful. Length and timing around the basket force opponents to adjust their shots, making him a dependable backline presence.

That defensive identity was on full display during the Asia Cup, where Edu impressed as Gilas' main rim protector -- averaging 1.6 blocks per game. His ability to control the paint allows teammates to be more aggressive on the perimeter, knowing he provides reliable coverage at the back. A straightforward role centered on defense and rebounding makes Edu indispensable, especially in international play where rim protection is at a premium.

Quentin Millora-Brown (Macau Black Bears)

Millora-Brown built his reputation on steady production, most recently averaging 9.3 points and 9.9 rebounds in UAAP Season 87 after a collegiate career in the U.S. where he posted 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.0 block on 58.7% true shooting. Energy on the glass and efficient finishing near the rim remain his calling cards, while his stint with the Macau Black Bears provided valuable professional experience.

Now eligible as a local for Gilas, Millora-Brown projects as a reliable rotation big who can clean up possessions and provide depth in the frontcourt. Strong rebounding and paint presence fit seamlessly into a system that values effort and physicality. With potential opportunities in Japan or Korea ahead, availability for national team duty should remain high, giving Gilas a dependable option to call upon when needed.