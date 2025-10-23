Open Extended Reactions

Forming a team to represent Philippines in men's basketball for the 2025 Southeast Asian Games set for Dec. 9 to 20 has been a challenge for designated head coach Norman Black.

With the PBA unavailable due to the ongoing Philippine Cup eliminations, Asian imports not permitted to leave their clubs, and uncertainty regarding the rules on eligibility, a viable option to get some players to make up a competitive squad is from the UAAP.

In a recent decision by the league, it formally allowed loaning players from non-finalists in Season 88.

With the team composed of naturalized players Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame, Thirdy Ravena, Ray Parks, Matthew Wright, Dave Ildefonso, Jason Brickman, Remy Martin, and Veejay Pre -- this leaves three more spots left to be filled.

As the season has been unpredictable, let's look at five possible names that deserve to be called to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas for the regional meet.

1. Mike Phillips (DLSU Green Archers)

Having already gained valuable SEA Games experience back in 2023, the services of the graduating Phillips are much needed in this Gilas squad that's relatively thin up front. His relentless motor translates into second-chance opportunities and extra possessions -- intangibles that don't always appear on the box score but can change the complexion of a game.

Phillips thrives in doing the little things that win possessions: chasing down loose rebounds, boxing out bigger opponents, and contesting shots without fouling. The 23-year old big man's constant activity on the glass wears down frontlines and anchors La Salle's interior presence, establishing him as one of the premier rebounders in the UAAP.

Unlike traditional big men who rely on post touches or isolation plays, Phillips' value lies in his willingness to complement others. He excels as a play finisher -- setting hard screens, rolling to the basket for easy dump-offs, and capitalizing on offensive boards with putbacks and stickbacks. His unselfish, high-energy style makes him an ideal frontcourt piece for a Gilas team loaded with offensive talent.

After the first round of eliminations, Phillips ranked second in statistical points -- trailing only UST's foreign student-athlete Collins Akowe -- and has emerged as a frontrunner for this season's MVP award. Averaging 13.3 points, 15.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.3 steals in eight games, he continues to prove that even without being the focal point of the offense, his impact through effort, defense, and rebounding makes him a natural fit for the national team.

2. Kymani Ladi (Ateneo Blue Eagles)

The versatile 6-foot-8 Kymani Ladi is comfortable both operating from the mid-post, as well as attacking from the perimeter. UAAP Media Bureau

Ladi brings a unique offensive dimension to any Gilas lineup -- a 6-foot-8 forward who can handle the ball, face up from the perimeter, and score in a variety of ways. The Ateneo Blue Eagle has quickly established himself as one of the most intriguing offensive talents in the UAAP, evidenced by his averages of 15.9 points -- good for fifth best in Season 88. With his size and fluidity, Ladi can stretch the floor, attack off the dribble, and finish through contact.

What sets Ladi apart offensively is his versatility. He's comfortable operating from the mid-post, where he can rise over smaller defenders for clean looks, but he's equally dangerous facing up and attacking from the perimeter. His ability to shoot off the catch makes him a reliable floor spacer, while his straight-line drives and soft touch around the rim make him a threat in transition or half-court sets.

With the amount of possible talent surrounding him with Gilas, it will lessen his thinking on the floor and focus purely on what he does best -- scoring. That freedom can allow him to play with a natural rhythm, picking his spots and letting the game come to him. Combined with his smooth shooting touch and ability to create separation, Ladi fits seamlessly as a complementary scorer alongside Gilas' primary guards.

3. Jake Figueroa (NU Bulldogs)

Averaging 15.8 points and 7.4 rebounds, Jake Figueroa's excels at being able to impact the game even without racking up possessions. UAAP Media Bureau

Figueroa has quietly become one of the UAAP's most reliable offensive weapons, known for his balanced and efficient approach to scoring with averages of 15.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.5 assist, and 3.3 stocks (steals + blocks). For NU, Figueroa serves as a steady anchor who can produce with his improved perimeter shooting, attack off the dribble on straight line drives, and score off-ball through right reads on cuts to the basket. The 24-year old player's offensive game isn't built on volume -- it's built on timing, touch, and decision-making. He scores within the system, taking what the defense gives him and rarely forcing a bad shot.

What makes Figueroa so effective is his ability to impact the game even without dominating possessions. He excels at finding soft spots in the defense -- flashing to the short corner, slipping behind defenders for baseline finishes, or even positioning himself for offensive rebounds and quick putbacks. His footwork and touch allow him to score over length, while his strength gives him the ability to finish through contact.

But what truly rounds out Figueroa's value is his defensive presence. He's one of the few wings in the UAAP who can comfortably switch across multiple positions, using his quick feet and anticipation to stay in front of guards while still being strong enough to battle bigs inside.

Figueroa's combination of offensive versatility and defensive toughness makes him the kind of two-way player that fits perfectly in every team system -- efficient, adaptable, and reliable on both ends of the floor.

4. Jacob Cortez (DLSU Green Archers)

One of the UAAP's most-efficient inside-scoring guards, Jacob Cortez has plenty of traits that suggests he will be perfectly suited for SEA Games play. UAAP Media Bureau

Cortez has quietly become one of the most efficient inside scorers among UAAP guards, averaging 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while converting 55.6% of his two-point attempts -- an elite number for a perimeter player. The midrange and paint game stand out in an era dominated by three-point shooting.

Whether it's a crafty euro-step finish, a controlled floater over bigs, or a smooth pull-up jumper off the dribble, Cortez has mastered the art of scoring within the arc. He reads defenders with patience, often luring them into mistimed contests before finishing softly around the rim.

What makes him particularly valuable for Gilas is that his inside scoring doesn't rely on sheer athleticism, but on timing, footwork, and creativity -- skills that can translate in SEA Games play. Against compact international defenses, guards who can collapse coverage and finish efficiently in traffic are rare, and Cortez provides exactly that. This ability to turn the corner off screens, penetrate gaps, and create from midrange makes him a constant pressure point for opposing backcourts.

For a Gilas squad that might thrive playing in a quick pace, Cortez offers something unique: a composed yet aggressive inside scorer who can generate quality looks without forcing the issue, and someone who can stabilize the offense when possessions slow down.

5. Nic Cabañero (UST Growling Tigers)

With an average of 19.4 points, Nic Cabañero's impact comes from his ability to generate momentum and turn games around in short bursts. UAAP Media Bureau

No one has been more consistent at putting points on the board this UAAP season than Nic Cabañero. Averaging 19.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 53.9% shooting from two-point range, he's proven himself as one of the most dangerous downhill scorers in college basketball.

What makes Cabañero special is his knack for creating momentum. He can swing games in short bursts -- turning defensive stops into fast-break points or generating quick scoring runs with his shot-making. The strength and balance of the 22-year old guard allow him to absorb contact and still finish, making him an effective scorer even against physical defenders.

Cabañero also has improved as a facilitator, capable of finding the open man when the defense collapses. That dual threat, scoring and playmaking, makes him more than just a microwave scorer. For Gilas, he provides a change of pace: a relentless attacker who can inject energy and create offense when needed. With his fearless mindset and ability to thrive under pressure, Cabañero brings a competitive edge and scoring punch perfectly suited for the SEA Games stage.