MANILA, Philippines -- It was a challenge for head coach Norman Black to piece together a Gilas Pilipinas roster for the 2025 Southeast Asian Games, but now everything has come to a resolution.

Twelve players have been selected from various leagues, forming a diverse mix of local and international talent.

With the "passport-only" rule in effect, naturalized players Ange Kouame and Justin Brownlee both made the cut. The lineup also features B.League import Ray Parks, free agents Matthew Wright, Thirdy Ravena and Remy Martin, MPBL's Abra Weavers representatives Jason Brickman and Dave Ildefonso, along with UAAP players Kymani Ladi, Mike Phillips and Veejay Pre.

Meanwhile, the PBA and TNT Tropang 5G lent Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser to complete the team.

Despite some players still being tied up with their respective teams, let's assume this lineup will be complete by tournament time. With that in mind, it's only fitting to take a closer look at how the pieces fit together -- and where this Gilas squad's strengths truly lie.

Abundance of wings

This version of Gilas features an impressive collection of wings who can contribute in a variety of ways, giving Black plenty of flexibility in building lineups.

For shooting, Wright could be the most dependable floor spacer in this Gilas lineup, and his presence alone changes how defenses react. His ability to space the floor with deep range and consistency provides a premium shooting threat that few in the pool can replicate.

Whether it's coming off pin-downs, spotting up in the corners, or hitting transition threes, Wright's shooting gravity creates room for his teammates to operate.

Alongside him, Parks and Ildefonso bring scoring versatility from the wing.

Parks offers a balanced blend of shot creation and secondary playmaking, capable of handling the ball in pick-and-rolls or breaking down defenses in isolation with averages of 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 10 games for Osaka Evessa this season.

Ildefonso, meanwhile, thrives as a slashing wing who uses his size and strength to attack closeouts and finish through contact, which he has exemplified with Abra through his numbers of 18.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals.

Lastly, Ravena stands out as the athletic engine of this Gilas wing group.

The dynamic style of play of his continues to embody the energy and aggressiveness that have long defined his game. Ravena thrives in transition, where his speed and explosiveness turn defensive stops into easy buckets, but he's also improved as a half-court attacker -- using his first step and strength to finish through contact.

On the defensive end, his ability to guard multiple positions and disrupt passing lanes gives Gilas a much-needed edge against quicker, more athletic opponents.

Phillips and Ganuelas-Rosser to beef up big man rotation

With Kouame anchoring the middle, Phillips and Ganuelas-Rosser not only strengthen Gilas' frontline but also bring familiarity and continuity, having both been part of the 2023 squad.

Phillips continues to be the embodiment of hustle for Gilas.

The graduating DLSU Green Archer's motor is relentless -- he's constantly crashing the glass, diving for loose balls, and battling for positioning against taller, and more physical opponents. This ability to generate second-chance points and protect the rim with effort alone makes him one of the team's most important players heading into the tournament.

"Phillips gives us a guy who can play big, can rebound the basketball and play defense for us," Black on the inclusion of Phillips to the lineup.

On the other hand, Ganuelas-Rosser brings a different kind of versatility to the rotation.

Standing at 6-foot-7 with length and athleticism, he can slide between the four and five spots, giving Gilas lineup flexibility. His mobility allows him to switch defensively onto quicker players, while his ability to stretch the floor with a developing outside shot adds a new layer to the team's offensive spacing.

Combined with his finishing around the rim and activity in transition, Ganuelas-Rosser's blend of size, speed, and emerging shooting touch makes him a valuable piece in both small-ball and traditional lineups.

"I was given permission to recruit him for the national team by TNT's management. He's a type of guy who can play big or small and he can shoot from the outside, which gives us a lot of versatility. More importantly, he adds some size to the lineup," Black said about the inclusion of Ganuelas-Rosser.

Brownlee is Gilas' safety net

Every iteration of Gilas Pilipinas seems to take on a different identity, but one constant remains: Brownlee.

And a specific response from Black pretty much encapsulates the preceding statement, as he said: "Let's face it, we have Justin Brownlee so that makes life easier."

What makes Brownlee so vital is his adaptability.

He can operate as a small-ball four who stretches defenses with his outside shooting, or as a slashing forward who initiates offense when the team needs a bucket. The amount of know-how about Philippine basketball, built through years of PBA and FIBA competition, allows him to blend seamlessly regardless of the lineup combination.

That flexibility gives Gilas the luxury of adjusting on the fly -- a key edge in tournaments where matchups shift quickly.

And when Gilas needs a basket, Brownlee has always been the man for the moment. Time and time again, he's delivered -- whether it's hitting clutch threes, creating his own shot in isolation, or steadying the offense during scoring droughts.

Simply put, when everything goes awry, there's Brownlee to bring them the gold in this tournament.