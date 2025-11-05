Open Extended Reactions

For now, Justin Brownlee's much-anticipated debut for Meralco Bolts in the East Asia Super League will have to wait.

Back in August, Bolts head coach Luigi Trillo confirmed to ESPN Philippines that they had plans to tap Brownlee for the EASL campaign -- a move that was formalized weeks later.

However, speculation grew about Brownlee's commitment after his absence from team practices and the team's first two EASL games.

It was later revealed that the six-time PBA champion is dealing with pneumonia, first reported by Quinito Henson and now exclusively confirmed by Brownlee's Barangay Ginebra and Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone.

"Yes, we have been made aware," Cone told ESPN Philippines, regarding Brownlee's condition.

The three-time PBA Best Import was set to serve as Meralco's naturalized player, sparking excitement among fans who anticipated him teaming up with rival-turned-teammate Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Without him, though, Meralco has struggled, dropping their first two games in the EASL against the Ryukyu Golden Kings and the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots.

Beyond Meralco, Brownlee's health situation could also affect his national team duties.

Gilas is gearing up for the first window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers on Nov. 28 and Dec. 1, followed by the 2025 Southeast Asian Games from Dec. 9 to 20 in Thailand -- where Brownlee has already committed to play.

While recovery time for pneumonia generally ranges between one to two weeks, severe cases could see symptoms persist up to a month.

Despite the uncertainty over Brownlee's recovery timeframe, Cone remains optimistic.

"We understand that he is improving, but don't know his playing status yet," Cone said.