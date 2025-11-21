Open Extended Reactions

As Gilas Pilipinas reconvened for their preparations for the first window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, they also unveiled their 18-man pool with new inclusions.

Barangay Ginebra's RJ Abarrientos and Troy Rosario remain as back-ups, naturalized player Ange Kouame is also considered, but the biggest names expected to make some impact will be Converge FiberXers' Juan Gomez de Liaño and big man Quentin Millora-Brown.

For Gomez de Liaño, it could be a great opportunity to show that he truly belongs in the national team -- especially with his strong rookie campaign so far in the PBA Philippine Cup.

On the other hand, Millora-Brown's availability comes after a tedious process of assessing his eligibility as a local.

So it's only fitting that both players now enter this window with a chance to redefine their place in the program and showcase how their skill sets can immediately elevate Gilas on both ends of the floor.

Gomez de Liaño's combo guard play is needed

Gomez de Liaño gives Gilas a major boost in the one area the team consistently struggles with in FIBA play: pure shot creation.

This ability to break down defenders, shift gears, and generate paint touches allows Gilas to run more dynamic sets instead of relying solely on structured actions of the triangle offense, which is displayed by his averages of 17.0 points on a blistering 67.2 TS% in seven games with Converge.

The second overall pick of the 2025 PBA Draft can score off ball screens, isolate when the clock winds down, and hit tough jumpers -- all essential in international games where scoring opportunities tighten, and individual talent might be necessary.

What makes Gomez de Liaño even more valuable now is how much he has grown as a playmaker.

Earlier in his career, he leaned heavily toward scoring, but his Philippine Cup run shows a guard who reads the floor better, recognizes rotations earlier, and finds teammates in rhythm -- evidenced by his 38.3 assist percentage (fifth-best in the conference).

Whether he's collapsing the defense and kicking out to shooters or creating pocket passes out of the pick-and-roll, he has become more comfortable orchestrating the offense rather than just finishing possessions.

Add in his size for the point guard spot, and Gomez de Liaño becomes even harder to scheme against.

He has the length to see over traps, the frame to absorb contact when attacking the rim, and the versatility to slide between both guard spots depending on the lineup around him.

For Gilas, that means a dependable, multifaceted guard who can shift roles on the fly -- a valuable piece for a team that needs both creativity and stability in the backcourt.

Millora-Brown's fit with the triangle offense

Millora-Brown enters Gilas as an ideal system big, especially for a program now leaning toward Tim Cone's triangle principles.

QMB's understanding of spacing, timing, and positioning allows him to thrive in the post without needing the ball to be effective. He knows when to seal, when to dive, and when to serve as an outlet -- all fundamental concepts that make bigs in the Triangle so important.

A defining part of Millora-Brown's fit is his ability to playmake from the post.

With his imposing stature and defense-oriented mindset, 6-foot-10 Quentin Millora-Brown looks perfectly suited for the international stage. UAAP Media Bureau

Whether he's delivering quick handoffs, hitting cutters, or making the extra pass to open shooters, he has the instincts and patience that suit a read-and-react offense. His touch passes and short-roll decisions help maintain tempo, allowing Gilas to keep generating good looks without relying too heavily on perimeter creation.

On top of that, he's a dependable rebounder -- someone who boxes out with discipline, tracks the ball well off misses, and extends possessions with timely offensive boards. In a system built on trust, timing, and minimizing wasted possessions, his intelligence and control on the glass become major assets.

Beyond the Xs and Os, Millora-Brown represents the type of big Tim Cone values: smart, steady, unselfish, and fundamentally sound.

With veterans like June Mar Fajardo and Japeth Aguilar nearing the twilight of their national team years, QMB projects as a natural successor -- a big man who won't dominate with flash, but will elevate the entire unit by simply making the right plays consistently.