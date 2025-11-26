How RJ Abarrientos' familiarity of the triangle offense fits with Gilas Pilipinas

Open Extended Reactions

After serving as a backup with the current iteration of the Tim Cone-led Gilas Pilipinas, RJ Abarrientos has finally cracked the final 12 for the first window of the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

To some, the move raised eyebrows, especially with Converge FiberXers' explosive super rookie Juan Gomez de Liaño listed now in the overall pool.

But in a national team built on system continuity, Cone leaned on what mattered most: familiarity, trust, and an existing understanding of the structure he runs.

Through this exercise, it's only fitting to assess the role that best suits Abarrientos at this stage: a sparkplug guard off the bench who can ease the ball-handling load for Scottie Thompson, Chris Newsome, and even CJay Perez.

We break down how Abarrientos' pace, shooting gravity and playmaking instincts can give Gilas a second-unit punch that keeps the offense alive the moment he checks in.

Knowhow of the triangle and how he inserts his creativity

It's an obvious advantage of Abarrientos to understand by heart the triangle offense of Cone, having one full season with Barangay Ginebra already.

He knows the reads, the spacing, and the timing required to keep the system moving -- something not every guard can pick up quickly.

Whether to trigger the three basic options of the triangle, swinging the ball to that right option, or keeping the offense to flow from one option to the next -- Abarrientos definitely boasts that quality to makes him a candidate to take a roster spot.

Where Abarrientos separates himself is how he adds his own twist to those built-in reads.

He has the confidence to attack a crack in the defense when the triangles form, using quick changes of pace to turn basic entries into drive opportunities.

The ability to throw kickouts through paint touches, hit cutters on the move, or pull up when defenders go under gives the triangle an extra layer of unpredictability -- something Cone will try to integrate when the offense needs a spark.

Because he can follow the structure but isn't afraid to improvise, Abarrientos becomes a guard who can stabilize the second unit without making the offense stagnant.

Cone doesn't need him to be Thompson or Newsome; he just needs him to run the system with discipline while slipping in enough creativity to keep defenses honest.

In a scheme built on reading and reacting, Abarrientos' blend of understanding and flair fits naturally.