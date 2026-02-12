Kai Sotto remains sidelined as Gilas Pilipinas heads to second FIBA World Cup qualifiers window

Open Extended Reactions

Kai Sotto's return to action in the Japan B. League will not yet translate to a comeback stint with Gilas Pilipinas.

Despite recently suiting up for his club team Koshigaya Alphas following a lengthy layoff due to an ACL injury, the 7-foot-3 center will still sit out the second window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Initial reports about his availability surfaced earlier in the week -- reported first by SPIN.ph -- but his camp has since confirmed that he will not be joining the national team for this stretch.

"I can officially advise that Kai is not playing in this window. He is not 100% healed yet and has been asked to focus on his recovery and getting back to his rhythm with the team," his agent Chao Espaldon said.

Gilas is scheduled to hold its training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy beginning Feb. 16. Sotto is expected to return to Manila on the same date, but only for a brief personal break before flying back to Japan.

"He will fly back on Feb. 16 to spend three to four days in Manila for a personal break, then rejoin his Japan team," Espaldon added.

The 23-year-old last suited up for the national team in November 2024, when Gilas hosted New Zealand and Hong Kong in back-to-back home fixtures. The target remains for Sotto to be available by the third window, when Philippines is set for road games against New Zealand and Australia.

The national team still has plenty of options in their big-man rotation with mainstays June Mar Fajardo, AJ Edu, Carl Tamayo and Quentin Millora-Brown.

After home and away games against Guam in the first window, the Philippines remain unbeaten at 2-0 to remain atop of the Group A.

They are aiming to make their fourth straight appearance at the World Cup -- this time led by head coach Tim Cone, who took over shortly after the previous tournament was held in 2023.