Quentin Millora-Brown now available for Gilas Pilipinas in upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers

Open Extended Reactions

In a sudden-but-welcome development, Quentin Millora-Brown is set to don the Philippine colors once more in the second window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The update, first reported by SPIN.ph, came after renewed efforts from stakeholders helped clear the path for the prized big man's availability. What initially looked a complicated situation has now turned into a crucial reinforcement for Gilas Pilipinas' frontline for games against New Zealand and Australia.

Gilas head coach Tim Cone revealed that Millora-Brown could arrive at the team's training base at Inspire Sports Academy as early as Thursday or Friday.

"We're hearing from the SBP that he might arrive tomorrow or Friday," Cone said, about when Millora-Brown is expected to join the team.

According to a source, a key figure whom the former UP Fighting Maroon had previously worked with in the country played a role in helping him reach an agreement to rejoin the national squad. Part of the arrangement reportedly ensures that his B.League mother club Chiba Jets will not face complications should they need to manage his availability moving forward.

The resolution came shortly after one of Millora-Brown's representatives raised concerns regarding additional requirements from the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas that were said to go beyond the initial agreement.

With the issue settled, Millora-Brown rejoins a Gilas frontcourt rotation that includes June Mar Fajardo, AJ Edu, Carl Tamayo and Justine Baltazar as Philippines braces for a pivotal second window of the Asian qualifiers.